North America Plant-based Milk Industry to 2026 – Players Include Sunopta, Oatly and Califia Farms Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “North America Plant-based Milk Market Outlook, 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

North Americans are an epitome to the developing economies of the world, as their way of life is imitated by the populace around the world. Similarly, the Vegan diet trend is followed all over the world. A study conducted in 2020, has revealed that the number of Americans following plant based diets is increased by nearly 9.6 million over the last 15 years. This is nearly 3% of the population in the United States.

The most prominent vegan states are Oregon, Vermont, Washington, and California and the states which are most reluctant to seek out vegan trends are Mississippi, followed by South Dakota, Alabama and North Dakota. However, the states that are seeing biggest change in adoption of the plant based food include Nevada and New Hampshire. Plant based diets have become more established foods but the change is very imbalanced. In recent years, it has achieved more acceptance and new varieties have been introduced in response to increasing demand.

According to the research report ‘North America Plant Based Milk Market Outlook, 2026’, the plant based milk market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period. The global plant based milk market is three times more than plant based meat market, which is prudent that plant based milk market is a matured market. North America includes USA, Canada, Mexico and Rest of America, out of which USA, Canada and Mexico holds the majority capture of plant based milk market. While, the smaller countries like Jamaica, Dominica, Cuba, Costa Rica, Bahamas and others have a very mere populace adopting to plant based milk.

The vegan food trend is more exemplified in larger and prominent countries of North America than the less developed smaller ones. With the presence of leading manufacturer Blue Diamond Growers, of Almond milk based in California, the almond milk is widely consumed in North America. Almond milk is fast replacing the traditional soy milk as it is low in calorie and the new versions come fortified with calcium. Also, the plenty of money spent on marketing of these plant based milks has proven to be successful. Americans became weary of the fact that, too much soy can lead to hormone disruption, thyroid problems, and possibly an increased risk for breast cancer for certain women. People were turned off by soy, and looking out for an alternative; at the exact same time, the almond milk miraculously appeared in the dairy case.

Major Companies present in the market

The Hain Celestial (US), Blue Diamond Growers (US), SunOpta (Canada), Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company (Australia), Danone (France), Freedom Foods Group (Australia), Earth’s Own Food Company (Canada), Triballat Noyal (France), Valsoia S.p.A (Italy), Panos Brands (US), Melt Organic (US), Oatly (Sweden), Living Harvest Foods (US), Ripple Foods (US), Kite Hill (US), Califia Farms (US), Hudson River Foods Inc. (US), Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada), Pureharvest (Australia), Yoconut Dairy Free (US), and Yumbutter (US)

This report would help you answer the following questions

How many Americans drink plant based milk?

Lactose intolerance is the major reason for a shift towards plant based diet?

Is the growing e-commerce pushing the Online retail sales of plant based milk?

Veganism is boosting the plant based milk market?

Obesity is the main reason to turn vegan?

Why soy milk and almond milk are the most consumed plant based milk in North America?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considerate

3.2. Market Definition

4. Global Plant Based Milk Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Company

4.2.2. By Source

4.2.3. By Formulation

4.2.4. By Flavoured

4.2.5. By Sales Channel

4.2.6. By Region

4.2.7. By Country

5. North America Plant Based Milk Market Outlook

6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Key Drivers

6.2. Key Challenges

7. Market Trends and Developments

8. Company Profiles

8.1. Danone SA

8.2. The Hain Celestial

8.3. Sunopta Inc.

8.4. Oatly

8.5. Sahmyook Foods

8.6. Ripple Foods Inc.

8.7. Nestle

8.8. Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC

8.9. Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC

8.10. The Dahler Group

8.11. Califia Farms

8.12. Kerry Inc

8.13. Daiya Foods Inc

9. Strategic Recommendations

10. Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jhlhsr

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900