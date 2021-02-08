North America Vegan Cheese Market (2020 to 2026) – by End-use, Source, Product and Country – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “North America Vegan Cheese Market By End Use, By Source, By Product, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The North America Vegan Cheese Market is expected to witness market growth of 21.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

The rise of flexitarian consumers, who are decreasing meat and dairy consumption by replacing them with plant-based items, is anticipated to be a critical driver in the market. Besides, the impact of social media and animal welfare rights organizations highlighting the effect of the creation of dairy and meat products on the climate, animals, and consumer health is essential for boosting the demand for vegan cheese. Moreover, well set-up players in the dairy market, for example, Danone, have been entering the plant-based industry to utilize the rising demand. The absence of similarity in texture and taste between the plant-based dairy items and customary dairy items is acting as a leading restraint in the vegan cheese market development.

Veganism that was once known as a fashion that is expected to pass by is beginning to go mainstream with millennial boosting the demand. Increasing concerns about the welfare of the animal and expanded awareness with respect to the sustainability offered by the vegan food industry are the primary elements helping the advancement of veganism. Additionally, expanding concerns about health issues relating to the consumption of dairy items is further impacting consumers to move to vegan items.

Recent studies have predicted the utilization of antibiotics, hormones, and allergens on cattle for expanding cattle production making a negative outlook of the dairy business. Further, rising awareness about the environmental pollution caused because of dairy farming activities is boosting the shift towards dairy options. Various key players working in the food and beverages market are venturing into the manufacturing of vegan items to capitalize on the increasing popularity of veganism around the globe. Endorsement of vegan items and the introduction of different new chains by VIPs and sports personalities are further causing an expansion in the demand for vegan items around the globe.

Companies Profiled

Tofutti Brands, Inc.

Upfield Holdings B.V. (KKR & Co., Inc.) (Violife)

Dr-Cow Tree Nut Cheese

Daiya Food, Inc. (Otsuka Pharmaceutical)

Kite Hill (Lyrical foods, Inc.)

Miyoko’s Creamery

Parmela Creamery’s

Good PLANeT Foods LLC

Galaxy Foods, Inc. ( GreenSpace Brands)

Vtopian Artisan Cheeses

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. North America Vegan Cheese Market by End Use

3.1 North America Household Market by Country

3.2 North America Food Service Sector Market by Country

3.3 North America Food Sector Market by Country

Chapter 4. North America Vegan Cheese Market by Source

4.1 North America Soy Milk Market by Country

4.2 North America Almond Milk Market by Country

4.3 North America Rice Milk Market by Country

4.4 North America Other Source Market by Country

Chapter 5. North America Vegan Cheese Market by Product

5.1 North America Mozzarella Market by Country

5.2 North America Cheddar Market by Country

5.3 North America Parmesan Market by Country

5.4 North America Gouda Market by Country

5.5 North America Pepper Jack Market by Country

5.6 North America Others Market by Country

Chapter 6. North America Vegan Cheese Market by Country

6.1 US Vegan Cheese Market

6.1.1 US Vegan Cheese Market by End Use

6.1.2 US Vegan Cheese Market by Source

6.1.3 US Vegan Cheese Market by Product

6.2 Canada Vegan Cheese Market

6.2.1 Canada Vegan Cheese Market by End Use

6.2.2 Canada Vegan Cheese Market by Source

6.2.3 Canada Vegan Cheese Market by Product

6.3 Mexico Vegan Cheese Market

6.3.1 Mexico Vegan Cheese Market by End Use

6.3.2 Mexico Vegan Cheese Market by Source

6.3.3 Mexico Vegan Cheese Market by Product

6.4 Rest of North America Vegan Cheese Market

6.4.1 Rest of North America Vegan Cheese Market by End Use

6.4.2 Rest of North America Vegan Cheese Market by Source

6.4.3 Rest of North America Vegan Cheese Market by Product

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

