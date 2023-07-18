North America Vegan Cosmetics Market Outlook Report 2023-2028 Featuring Leading Brands – Bawse Lady, NYX Professional, and ILIA

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “North America Vegan Cosmetics Market Outlook, 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The North American market for vegan cosmetics is experiencing impressive growth, reaching a valuation of USD 5.2 billion in 2022

This surge can be attributed to the presence of numerous vegan cosmetics manufacturers and suppliers, particularly in the United States. Leading brands like Bawse Lady, NYX Professional, and ILIA are contributing to the region’s thriving market. With its increasing popularity and consumer demand, North America is poised for rapid expansion in the vegan cosmetics industry.

The rise in the popularity of all-natural cosmetics is a significant driver of the market in North America, which is primarily led by the United States. The region’s growing number of working women and beauty salons is fueling the expansion of cosmetic enterprises. Notable domestic companies like Ama Sea Beauty, Clarisma, and Elevate CBD Cosmetics are headquartered in North America, further strengthening the regional market.

The sales of cruelty-free cosmetics are also on the rise in both the United States and Canada, solidifying North America’s position in the international market. The growing veganism movement is driving consumer demand for non-animal tested products, prompting an increased focus on vegan cosmetics.

Multinational companies operating in the region are actively expanding their sales and distribution networks to enhance product exposure and increase profit margins. Speciality stores are prevalent in North America, offering customers a wide selection of products and brands to choose from. Retailers like Bloomingdale’s feature high-end, cruelty-free cosmetics alongside designer clothing, catering to conscious consumers.

North American cosmetic brands are known for their innovation and product development, and this holds true for vegan cosmetics as well. Many companies in the region are at the forefront of creating high-quality vegan alternatives to conventional beauty products, driving the growth and adoption of vegan cosmetics.

The influence of North American celebrities and social media influencers also plays a significant role in shaping consumer perceptions and driving the popularity of vegan beauty products. Their endorsements and product recommendations contribute to the growth and visibility of vegan cosmetics in the region.

North American consumers exhibit a strong inclination towards conscious consumerism, aligning their purchasing decisions with values such as sustainability, ethics, and social responsibility. This mindset extends to the beauty industry, resulting in increased demand for vegan cosmetics.

The North American market’s growth is further propelled by the rising trend of vegan lifestyles among millennials. As acceptance of veganism grows among the younger generation, the market for vegan cosmetics is projected to expand, presenting significant opportunities for brands catering to this demographic.

Moreover, North America has specific regulatory standards and certifications for vegan and cruelty-free products. The widely recognized Leaping Bunny certification ensures that cosmetics are free from animal testing at all stages of product development, providing reassurance to consumers in both the United States and Canada.

As the demand for vegan cosmetics continues to soar in North America, the market is set to witness remarkable growth, driven by consumer preferences for sustainable, ethical, and animal-friendly beauty products.

Considered in this report

Geography: North America

Historic year: 2017

Base year: 2022

Estimated year: 2023

Forecast year: 2028

Countries covered in the report:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Aspects covered in this report

North America Vegan Cosmetics market with its value and forecast along with its segments

Country-wise Hair Care market analysis

Various drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

By Product Type

Skin care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Others

By Gender

Men

Women

Children

By End Users

Commercial

Personal

By Price Range

Economic

Premium

By Distribution Channel

Specialist Retail Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Channels

Other Distribution

