NotCo Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies

Food-tech known for using A.I. technology to replicate animal-based food in plant-based products among top 50 in the world and #1 in Latam

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NotCo, the leading food-tech company in Latin America backed by key venture capital names like Jeff Bezos has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2021. The company has ranked #1 in Latin America and top 50 globally.





The list recognizes businesses like Netflix, Shopify, SpaceX and Nike that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year but have also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived – making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole.

“I’m a firm believer that the introduction of a new technology is the only way to solve a broken system. The food industry is obsolete and artificial intelligence is one of the keys to unveil a whole new world of possibilities, creating a whole new world of products that are just as delicious, but better for the environment. I’m thrilled to see NotCo recognized in such a prominent list of innovators,” says NotCo CEO & founder Matias Muchnick.

NotCo is an industry pioneer in using its proprietary A.I. technology to match animal protein at the molecular level to plant-based counterparts. to its ideal replacement among thousands of plant-based ingredients. It is the only global company to successfully launch food products disrupting massive food and beverage segments, including dairy, eggs, and meat simultaneously with products such as NotMilk™, NotBurger™, NotIceCream™ and NotMayo™.

The food tech has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the United States and will soon be in Mexico and Canada and in less than three years has become the largest and fastest-growing food-tech company in Latin America. Its products are sold at major retailers in Latam and North America, including Walmart and Whole Foods Market and currently has a team of 250 people supporting its operations.

NotCo’s recent expansion to the U.S. has been remarkable. Its NotMilk™ has reached national distribution within only 2 months of launch at Whole Foods Market and the company expects to close the first half of 2021 being present in more than 2,000 retailer stores, and more than 5,000 by year’s end.

The company has also recently announced it has been awarded a U.S. patent on its first-of-kind food formula generation technology, reinforcing its leadership in applying artificial intelligence in the food industry and giving it an edge on future innovation opening a new era in the global plant-based market.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About NotCo

NotCo is a leading food-tech company that utilizes proprietary artificial intelligence technology that can match animal protein to its ideal replacement among thousands of plant-based ingredients. The company has already raised $120MM in capital so far with key industry investors including Bezos Expeditions, Future Positive, L Catterton, Kaszek Ventures, The Craftory, General Catalyst, Maya Capital and Endeavor Catalyst. NotCo has its celebrated NotMilkTM, NotBurgerTM, NotIceCreamTM and NotMayoTM sold in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia – and soon to be in Mexico and Canada – and is the only global company to disrupt massive food and beverage segments including dairy, eggs and meat simultaneously. NotCo’s products are sold at major retailers across the countries it is playing in like Walmart and Whole Foods Market, and currently counts on a team of 250 people distributed across Latam and North America.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

