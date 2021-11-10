Nowadays Founder and Plant-Based Food Thought Leader Max Elder Featured on Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#greeneating–Max Elder, Co-Founder and CEO of Nowadays, a food production technology company working to make plant-based meats with only a few simple ingredients and an unparalleled nutritional profile, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Under Elder’s stewardship, Nowadays aims to ‘take the junk out of junk food’ by reinventing classic favorites with only a few simple, animal-free ingredients that are better for people and the planet.

Elder was previously a Research Director at the Institute for the Future (IFTF), the world’s leading futures thinking organization, where he led IFTF’s Food Futures Lab. He has provided advisory services to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He also sits on the advisory boards of FoodShot Global and Food Systems for the Future.

In his discussion with Shegerian, Elder discussed how he and his team at Nowadays believe that eating mindfully and indulgently don’t have to be at odds, and it shouldn’t take a lot of effort or wild leaps of science to check both boxes.

“At Nowadays, we care deeply about positively impacting human and planetary health with nutritious plant-based meats made from only a few simple ingredients,” said Elder. “What better platform to share our mission than on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian, an industry titan who has paved the way for businesses like Nowadays to do well by doing good. It was an honor to share the Nowadays story and a delight to hear how much John and his family love our nuggets!”

“It was inspiring to have Max on the show to share his unique career story and how he launched Nowadays, a company that is bringing new and delicious food to the plant-based space and driving more people to explore vegan options,” said Shegerian. “Max and his company are actively changing people’s perception of plant-based protein with a signature vegan chicken nugget alternative that is delicious, healthy and totally made from plants.”

Every week, Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

