Odyssey Mushroom Elixir Expands Nationwide With 7-Eleven and Wegmans Distribution, Staking Claim in Convenience and Mass Grocery Sectors

The Functional Mushroom Sparkling Elixirs are Elevating Wellness In Over 800 Stores Across the East Coast for a New Era of Convenience

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Odyssey Mushroom Elixir is expanding its functional mushroom beverages into 732 7-Eleven stores across Florida and all 109 Wegmans Food Markets across the East Coast. From New York to the southern reaches of Florida, Odyssey Mushroom Elixir’s sparkling ready-to-drink beverages are set to grace the shelves of these prominent convenience and grocery chains. The brand’s entry into Wegmans and 7-Eleven aligns with the brand’s overarching goal of catering to evolving consumer preferences across various domains, including the thriving convenience store sector.

“We are incredibly thrilled to bring Odyssey Mushroom Elixir to 7-Eleven, a cornerstone convenience store, and Wegmans Food Markets, a beloved supermarket. We’re excited to expand their offerings for individuals seeking a revitalizing and delicious drink to elevate their beverage experience,” says Scott Frohman, founder and CEO of Odyssey Mushroom Elixir. “Our mission to redefine the ready-to-drink experience resonates with and reflects consumers’ demand for elevated options in every aspect of their lives ranging from natural and organic grocery to convenience stores.”

Within 7-Eleven stores, three out of Odyssey Mushroom Elixir’s four sparkling elixir SKUs are stepping into the spotlight: Passion Orange Guava, Dragon Fruit Lemonade, and Blackberry Lemon Twist. Wegmans’ aisles will feature the same flavors with the addition of Orange Ginger, to include all four Odyssey Mushroom Elixir flavors on shelves. These elixirs embody unique flavor profiles infused with a potent blend of functional mushroom extracts, notably Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps. Complemented by other adaptogenic companions like ginseng, L-Theanine, and a natural caffeine infusion from green tea, these offerings sit at the nexus of energy and functionality to craft a truly contemporary beverage experience.

Both the energy and functional beverage categories are undergoing a profound shift, as consumers increasingly gravitate towards health-conscious selections that elevate both body and mind. Functional mushrooms and nootropic elements, celebrated for their capacity to impart holistic benefits such as heightened mental focus, sustained energy, and an elevated mood, are at the forefront of this transformation. Their prominence continues to surge, expanding into stores that reach a wider audience and catering to new subsets of health-conscious individuals.

As the allure of these transformative ingredients continues to captivate attention, their journey into the retail landscape’s unexpected corners becomes inevitable and Odyssey Mushroom Elixir is thrilled to be a part of this journey. 7-Eleven and Wegmans’ commitments to enhancing their offerings remains palpable, showcased through their ongoing expansion of items that echo the pulse of emerging trends with an innovative next generation functional take on energy drinks.

ABOUT ODYSSEY MUSHROOM ELIXIR

Based in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Odyssey Mushroom Elixir is the ultimate next-gen functional beverage line that support focus, mindful energy, and mood, is free from added sugar, preservatives, artificial flavors, or sweeteners, and proudly embraces vegan, non-GMO, and kosher standards. All three product lines – Revive, (zero caffeine) Original (85mg of natural green tea), and 222 (222mg of natural green tea) – contain Odyssey’s signature blend of 2750mg Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps, alongside other adaptogenic botanicals to promote physical and mental wellbeing. For more info about Odyssey Mushroom Elixir, visit https://odysseyelixir.com/ or check us out on Instagram: @odysseyelixir.

ABOUT 7-ELEVEN

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer’s footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

ABOUT WEGMANS

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 109-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina. The family company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 25 consecutive years, ranking #4 in 2023.

