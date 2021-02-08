Organic Garage and the Future of Cheese Company Featured on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Plant-based Showcase Series

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OG #CSE–Organic Garage Ltd. (“Organic Garage” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OG; FRA: 9CW1), is pleased to announce that Company CEO, Matt Lurie, will be presenting at the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) hosted showcase: “Plant Protein: The New Age Food” on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 3pm-4pm EST. Also presenting in the 4pm-5pm EST segment will be Craig Harding, Co-Founder of the Future of Cheese Company (“Future of Cheese” or “FoC”), which recently announced an LOI with Organic Garage to be acquired by the natural food retailer.

President and CEO, Matt Lurie stated, “I am excited to participate in a great event that will help to highlight a rapidly growing category in the food business. Organic Garage is working to satisfy consumers’ changing buying habits not only in our in-store experience, but through select M&A activity that we believe will also bring value to our shareholders.”

Mr. Lurie plans to focus on Organic Garage’s growth during 2020 and its go-forward strategy in 2021, which includes M&A activity in the plant-based food sector beginning with the acquisition of Future of Cheese, which the Company is currently in the process of finalizing. Mr. Harding will discuss the industry leading management team behind the Future of Cheese, how their products differentiate themselves and FoC from the rest of the industry, and their go-to market strategy.

“This is an exciting time for our company and the entire plant-based food industry,” stated Mr. Harding. “And to have the opportunity to introduce our story to this industry focused retail and institutional investor audience, on the verge of completing our strategically aligned deal with Organic Garage, couldn’t have come at a better time.”

To learn more about the upcoming showcase details and register for the event, please visit: https://thecse.com/en/about/event/plant-protein-the-new-age-of-food.

About Future of Cheese

The Future of Cheese Company is a Canadian plant-based cheese innovator and manufacturer led by one of the world’s best and recognized cheese makers, along with one of Canada’s top chefs, and supported by a team of science minds and sustainability experts. Utilizing unique aging and manufacturing processes, a well-established distribution network and high-profile marketing channels, the Company is set to disrupt the rapidly growing plant-based dairy alternatives market, paving the way for the future of cheese! For more information please visit the Future of Cheese website at www.futureofcheese.com.

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG) is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company’s stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto and operates a highly efficient supply chain through its centralized distribution centre. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com.

