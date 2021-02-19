Organic Garage Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of Plant-Based Cheese Company

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OG #HealthyFoodForLess–Organic Garage Ltd. (“Organic Garage” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OG) (FRA: 9CW1), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) with and for the acquisition of The Future of Cheese Company Corp. (“FoC”), a private Canadian corporation and an arm’s length party to the Company (the “Acquisition”), further to its previous announcement on January 18, 2021 of a binding letter of intent executed by the Company and FoC.

Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of FoC by issuing 13,800,000 common shares to the shareholders of FoC at a deemed price of $0.45 per share. 690,000 common shares will also be issued to an arm’s length finder in connection with the Acquisition.

Matt Lurie, CEO of Organic Garage commented, “I am pleased that we have concluded the Future of Cheese (FoC) Definitive Agreement and can move to the next step of the closing of the transaction. The team at FoC has been working very hard and preparing for the next phase of their rollout which is getting the products into the market.”

FoC is a Toronto, Ontario based premium plant-based foods company in the business of developing, manufacturing and marketing plant-based dairy alternative products (the “FoC Business”). Pursuant to the terms of the Definitive Agreement, the resulting company intends to change its name to “The Future of Cheese Inc.” The Future of Cheese Inc., will remain a wholly owned subsidiary of Organic Garage, and will operate the FoC Business as a complementary but separate business from the organic grocery business of Organic Garage. The current directors and officers of FoC, Mr. Craig Harding and Ms. Jennifer Wojtaszek, will remain in their respective roles following the completion of the Acquisition.

Completion of the Acquisition is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary conditions. The Acquisition is expected to close by the end of February 2021, subject to satisfaction of all such conditions to closing set out in the Definitive Agreement.

Craig Harding, Co-Founder of Future of Cheese, commented, “The agreement with Organic Garage paves the way for both companies to achieve combined exponential growth, and potential increased value for OG shareholders, by entering the exciting plant-based food space led by a team unmatched by competitors.”

About Future of Cheese

The Future of Cheese Company is a Canadian plant-based cheese innovator and manufacturer led by one of the world’s best and recognized cheese makers, along with one of Canada’s top chefs, and supported by a team of science minds and sustainability experts. Utilizing unique aging and manufacturing processes, a well-established distribution network and high-profile marketing channels, the Company is set to disrupt the rapidly growing plant-based dairy alternatives market, paving the way for the future of cheese! For more information please visit the Future of Cheese website at www.futureofcheese.com.

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG)(FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company’s stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto and operates a highly efficient supply chain through its centralized distribution centre. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com.

