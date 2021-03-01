Organic Garage Named as a Top Performing Company to the TSX Venture 50 List

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OG #HealthyFoodForLess–Organic Garage Ltd. (“Organic Garage” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OG) (FRA: 9CW1), is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange as a 2021 Top 50 Company. The TSX Venture 50 is the Exchange’s flagship program, ranking the top 10 performing companies from each of five sectors based on three equally weighted criteria; share price appreciation, trading volume, and market capitalization growth.

Organic Garage President and CEO, Matt Lurie stated, “I am proud and humbled that Organic Garage has been selected by the TMX Group as one of the top 10 performing Diversified Industries companies. This ranking reflects the outstanding performance of Organic Garage across all areas of our business, and speaks to the commitment to excellence and high level of execution from every member of the Organic Garage team, throughout this past unprecedented year.”

TSX Venture 50 companies were awarded a congratulatory video from the Exchange. To view the video please see the attached link:

2021 TSXV 50 | Organic Garage Ltd. on Vimeo

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG) (FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company’s stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should” or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Organic Garage, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Organic Garage to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including but not limited to future growth and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. In particular, Organic Garage is making forward looking statements with respect to the completion of the Acquisition and the operation of FoC thereafter. Although Organic Garage has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Organic Garage’s actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, neither Organic Garage assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

