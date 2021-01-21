Oumph! Success Case Study – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Oumph! – Success Case Study” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Oumph! Is a Swedish brand of plant-based meat alternative foods, now achieving UK success after building a strong presence in its native country and across Scandinavia. Oumph!’s range, available through major retailers, but also partnered with well-known foodservice brands, is bringing new, exciting options to the meat-free arena.

Vegetarian and vegan alternatives to meat are seeing significant opportunity for innovation. Wider consumer appreciation for vegan recipes from health and sustainability perspectives is providing a route to break out into the mainstream when offered in the form with creative, attractive, and sensorially strong dishes.

Scope

Plant-based proteins are on the level with meat proteins in terms of consumer associations with positive healthiness.

Plant-based foods appeal to over seven in 10 consumers, compared to four in 10 for those labelled “vegan.”

Oumph! has harnessed this interest via a strong, adaptable core plant-based formulation that is highly adaptable and delivered via a menu of experientially strong recipes from burgers, to kebabs, and pulled pork-like “pulled Oumph!”

A strategic presence of the brand in well-known foodservice chains has built brand awareness and trust, benefiting its retail sales growth.

Reasons to Buy

Reduce the risk of failure by learning from brands/products that have under-performed: failed innovation can severely impact profit and reputation.

Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

Summary

What?

Why?

Take-Outs

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ltib9u!_success?w=4

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900