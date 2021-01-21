Oumph! Success Case Study – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Oumph! – Success Case Study” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Oumph! Is a Swedish brand of plant-based meat alternative foods, now achieving UK success after building a strong presence in its native country and across Scandinavia. Oumph!’s range, available through major retailers, but also partnered with well-known foodservice brands, is bringing new, exciting options to the meat-free arena.
Vegetarian and vegan alternatives to meat are seeing significant opportunity for innovation. Wider consumer appreciation for vegan recipes from health and sustainability perspectives is providing a route to break out into the mainstream when offered in the form with creative, attractive, and sensorially strong dishes.
Scope
- Plant-based proteins are on the level with meat proteins in terms of consumer associations with positive healthiness.
- Plant-based foods appeal to over seven in 10 consumers, compared to four in 10 for those labelled “vegan.”
- Oumph! has harnessed this interest via a strong, adaptable core plant-based formulation that is highly adaptable and delivered via a menu of experientially strong recipes from burgers, to kebabs, and pulled pork-like “pulled Oumph!”
- A strategic presence of the brand in well-known foodservice chains has built brand awareness and trust, benefiting its retail sales growth.
Key Topics Covered:
- Summary
- What?
- Why?
- Take-Outs
- Appendix
