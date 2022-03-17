Outlook on the Carob Chocolate Global Market to 2027 – Rising Health Concerns Among Consumers is Driving Growth

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Carob Chocolate Market By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Carob Chocolate Market size is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Carob chocolates are made up of dried carob pods. The preparation process of carob chocolates involves various steps. Firstly, the carob pods are cleaned and dried then the dried pods are grinded and carob powder is refined from the grinded powder. After this, the extracted powder is used in making of carob chocolates, bars and chips.

Many companies are launching a wide range of vegan products in order to acquire the maximum revenue share in the market, owing to the fact that the number of vegan people is continuously rising. For instance, according to the Vegan Society, the U.K. launched more vegan products as compared to any other country. This increasing consumption of vegan food products is also resulting in the growth of the carob chocolate market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The spread of COVID-19 has impacted almost all industries. COVID-19 has created a situation of a medical emergency which resulted in the rise in the demand for medical and hygiene products. Due to this pandemic, most people are concerned of consuming reliable and healthy food products which is the reason for increased demand for traditional and healthy food products. Consumption of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, pulses, eggs and other such items have gained high traction among the consumers.

The demand for packed food products such as pastries, sweets, chocolates, and milkshakes are decreased. This pandemic has negatively impacted the demand of carob chocolates in the market. Additionally, supply has been badly affected because of the imposition of various restrictions on import and export in many countries. The production cycle has also accounted for loss due to lesser availability of raw material and workforce due to lockdown and other imposed restrictions.

Market Growth Factors:

Rising Health Concerns among consumers

Carob chocolates are a much better alternative to regular chocolates made up of cocoa powder because of the nutritional value it serves. Various health benefits such as low sodium, low fat, high fiber, gluten-free, and high amount of calcium present are encouraging the consumers to adopt eating carob chocolates. Additionally, carob chocolate contains magnesium in it which benefits the body in numerous ways. The magnesium helps in creating new proteins from amino acids, converts the food into energy, and helps in regulating neurotransmitters that send the message throughout the human brain & nervous system.

Increased cases of obesity

According to the world health organization, the incidences of obesity are continuously increasing. In 2016, over 1.9 billion people of 18 and above age were found overweight which includes 650 million obesity cases. Also, the increased number of obesity cases may result in a rise in the spread of other diseases such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, sleep apnea, and many other such diseases.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Less availability of raw materials

Since carob trees are not commonly found or cultivated across the world, it is difficult for the manufacturers to find raw carob for the production of carob chocolate. Several companies are collaborating with the carob farmers in order to streamline their transportation and availability of raw materials. However, the low availability of raw material is expected to negatively impact the production of the carob chocolate across the world.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Product

Bars

Chips

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores & Drug Stores

Healthy & Specialty Stores

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Missy J’s

Caroboo

Supertreats

Iswari Portugal – Alma & Valor, LDA

Uncommon Carob

The Carob Kitchen

The Carob World

D&D Chocolates Ltd.

Carobou LLC

