Outlook on the Mushroom Global Market to 2027 – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The mushroom market size was valued at $33,553.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $53,342.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Mushroom is a fungus that is widely consumed and is part of various cuisines. Some mushrooms are edible in nature while some are wild. Mushrooms are primarily used in the food & beverage industry as food ingredient as well as in raw form. The demand for fresh mushrooms over canned or processed mushrooms is increasing, owing to fresh mushrooms being a source of high fiber and nutrients and free from preservatives.. In addition, mushrooms are known as immunity-supporting nutrients and source of vitamin D. As a result, they are commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry.

Government and foreign agencies are constantly investing in R&D to improve quality of mushrooms and increase their shelf life. There are several developments in biotechnology, which are important for breeding. Technological developments such as automated mushroom harvesting, substrate, sterilization and spawn preparation and increase in investments in R&D are expected to drive growth of the mushroom market during the forecast period.

However, limited shelf life of mushrooms is considerably expected to hinder growth of the mushroom market. Furthermore, high operational costs for production of mushrooms is expected to hamper growth of the market during the forecast period.

Mushrooms such as Cremini and Portobello are used as meat substitutes in many countries. They are rich source of vitamins and nutrients. Hence, increase in use of mushrooms as a supplement for meat products and shift toward vegan and organic food products are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the mushroom market.

The mushroom market is segmented into type, form, end use, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, it is categorized into button, shiitake, oyster, and others. On the basis of form, it is segmented into fresh and processed. By end use, it is segregated into residential, commercial and industrial. On the basis of the distribution channel, the mushroom market is categorized into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores and online sales channel. Region wise, the market is segmented into North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global mushroom market from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technology Developments and increased investment in R&D

Health consciousness is rising among consumers

Increase in demand for mushroom due to its nutritional properties

Restraints

Short shelf life

Regulating the temperature and high operational costs

Opportunity

Increased use of mushrooms as a supplement of meat products

Shift towards Vegan and Organic food products

Companies Profiled

Basciani Foods Inc.

Mush-Boom Costa (Costa Pty Ltd.)

Monaghan Mushrooms

To-Jo Mushrooms (To-Jo)

Valley Mushrooms

The Mushroom Company

Ann Miller’s Specialty Mushrooms Ltd. (Ann Miller’s)

White Prince Mushrooms Pty Ltd (White Prince)

SA Mushrooms

Nabia

