Outlook on the Vegan Ice Cream Global Market to 2027

The "Vegan Ice Cream Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vegan ice cream market reached a value of US$ 592.8 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 833.8 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.45% during 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Arctic Zero

Booja-Booja

Double Rainbow Ice Cream

HappyCow

Morrisons

NadaMoo!

Over The MOO

Perry’s Ice Cream

SorBabes

Tofutti Brands Inc.

Unilever PLC

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Vegan ice cream is prepared with soy, cashew, almond, coconut or other plant-based milk. It contains substantial amounts of fat and delivers delicious flavor and rich creaminess like conventional variants. It is widely available in numerous varieties, including pint-sized containers, ice cream sandwiches, drumsticks, and fudge bars. At present, market players are offering innovative flavors of vegan ice cream, including dark chocolate, almond sea salt, cherry cashew, mint chip, peanut butter, pistachio, strawberry, vanilla, fudge brownie, raspberry, coffee hazelnut, and salted caramel.

The emerging trend of veganism on account of the rising health consciousness and increasing awareness among the masses about cruelty against animals represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. This can also be attributed to shifting individual preferences towards plant-based diets and animal-free, ready-to-eat (RTE) products.

Apart from this, the growing lactose-intolerance population worldwide, in confluence with inflating per capita income levels, is catalyzing the demand for premium vegan ice cream in exotic flavors like lemon poppy seed, pink champagne, and chai tea coconut. In addition, key players operating in the industry are introducing innovative vegan ice cream variants, such as gluten-free cones, made using natural ingredients and without emulsifiers, artificial colors, and stabilizers.

Furthermore, these players are also investing extensively in endorsements by celebrities and athletes and focusing on promoting their products through social media platforms and online retail channels to expand their global consumer base. This, along with the thriving e-commerce industry and numerous initiatives undertaken by non-government organizations (NGOs) to encourage the uptake of vegan food products, is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global vegan ice cream market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global vegan ice cream market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the flavor?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global vegan ice cream market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Vegan Ice Cream Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Source

7 Market Breakup by Flavor

8 Market Breakup by Sales Type

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

