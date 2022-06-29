    • Outlook on the Vegan Ice Cream Global Market to 2027

    June 29, 2022
    Categories
    Business Wire
    NadaMoo! mint chip in bowl
    ©NadaMoo!

    DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Vegan Ice Cream Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

    The global vegan ice cream market reached a value of US$ 592.8 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 833.8 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.45% during 2022-2027.

    Companies Mentioned

    • Arctic Zero
    • Booja-Booja
    • Double Rainbow Ice Cream
    • HappyCow
    • Morrisons
    • NadaMoo!
    • Over The MOO
    • Perry’s Ice Cream
    • SorBabes
    • Tofutti Brands Inc.
    • Unilever PLC
    • Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

    Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

    Vegan ice cream is prepared with soy, cashew, almond, coconut or other plant-based milk. It contains substantial amounts of fat and delivers delicious flavor and rich creaminess like conventional variants. It is widely available in numerous varieties, including pint-sized containers, ice cream sandwiches, drumsticks, and fudge bars. At present, market players are offering innovative flavors of vegan ice cream, including dark chocolate, almond sea salt, cherry cashew, mint chip, peanut butter, pistachio, strawberry, vanilla, fudge brownie, raspberry, coffee hazelnut, and salted caramel.

    The emerging trend of veganism on account of the rising health consciousness and increasing awareness among the masses about cruelty against animals represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. This can also be attributed to shifting individual preferences towards plant-based diets and animal-free, ready-to-eat (RTE) products.

    Apart from this, the growing lactose-intolerance population worldwide, in confluence with inflating per capita income levels, is catalyzing the demand for premium vegan ice cream in exotic flavors like lemon poppy seed, pink champagne, and chai tea coconut. In addition, key players operating in the industry are introducing innovative vegan ice cream variants, such as gluten-free cones, made using natural ingredients and without emulsifiers, artificial colors, and stabilizers.

    Furthermore, these players are also investing extensively in endorsements by celebrities and athletes and focusing on promoting their products through social media platforms and online retail channels to expand their global consumer base. This, along with the thriving e-commerce industry and numerous initiatives undertaken by non-government organizations (NGOs) to encourage the uptake of vegan food products, is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

    Key Questions Answered in This Report

    • How has the global vegan ice cream market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
    • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global vegan ice cream market?
    • What are the key regional markets?
    • What is the breakup of the market based on the source?
    • What is the breakup of the market based on the flavor?
    • What is the breakup of the market based on the sales type?
    • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
    • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
    • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
    • What is the structure of the global vegan ice cream market and who are the key players?
    • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

    Key Topics Covered:

    1 Preface

    2 Scope and Methodology

    3 Executive Summary

    4 Introduction

    4.1 Overview

    4.2 Key Industry Trends

    5 Global Vegan Ice Cream Market

    5.1 Market Overview

    5.2 Market Performance

    5.3 Impact of COVID-19

    5.4 Market Forecast

    6 Market Breakup by Source

    7 Market Breakup by Flavor

    8 Market Breakup by Sales Type

    9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

    10 Market Breakup by Region

    11 SWOT Analysis

    12 Value Chain Analysis

    13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

    14 Price Analysis

    15 Competitive Landscape

    15.1 Market Structure

    15.2 Key Players

    15.3 Profiles of Key Players

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2mbn5r

    Contacts

    ResearchAndMarkets.com

    Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

    [email protected]

    For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

    For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

    For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

    Share article:

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.


    Click here to add vegconomist to your email contacts and ensure our messages reach your inbox!


    Help: I'm not receiving emails from vegconomist

    Invalid email address

    • Interviews

    More Interviews