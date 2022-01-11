Outlook on the Vegan Yogurt Global Market to 2026

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Vegan Yogurt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global vegan yogurt market reached a value of US$ 1.94 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Vegan yogurt is a creamy and healthy non-dairy vegan food product that assists in meeting the nutritional requirements of the vegan population. It is prepared using plant sources, such as almonds, soy, coconuts, flax, hemp, oats, peas and cashews. It is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and essential fats, owing to which it assists in minimizing inflammation and increasing the metabolism. Currently, the demand for vegan yogurt is escalating due to the growing adoption of veganism and its easy availability in a wide array of flavors, such as vanilla, strawberry, raspberry, mixed berry, etc.

According to studies by several institutes, including the University of Oxford, replacing meat and dairy products with a variety of plant-based foods can help improve human health and minimize greenhouse gas emissions.

Moreover, numerous non-government organizations (NGOs) are promoting the welfare of farm animals and spreading awareness about the nutritional benefits of an animal-free diet, which in turn is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is positively influencing the sales of low-fat vegan cheese as it helps maintain the blood glucose levels and reduce the risks of obesity, stroke, cholesterol and cancer.

Furthermore, the leading players are investing in attractive packaging solutions to expand their existing consumer base. Other factors anticipated to bolster the market growth include the growing number of lactose-intolerant individuals and extensive campaigns undertaken by celebrities and other public figures to encourage the adoption of a vegan diet.

