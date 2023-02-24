Outlook on the Vegan Yogurt Global Market to 2027: Rising Adoption of Veganism and Easy Availability in a Wide Array of Flavors Drives Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Vegan Yogurt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global vegan yogurt market size reached US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.11% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Vegan yogurt is a creamy and healthy non-dairy vegan food product that assists in meeting the nutritional requirements of the vegan population. It is prepared using plant sources, such as almonds, soy, coconuts, flax, hemp, oats, peas and cashews. It is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and essential fats, owing to which it assists in minimizing inflammation and increasing the metabolism.

Currently, the demand for vegan yogurt is escalating due to the growing adoption of veganism and its easy availability in a wide array of flavors, such as vanilla, strawberry, raspberry, mixed berry, etc.

According to studies by several institutes, including the University of Oxford, replacing meat and dairy products with a variety of plant-based foods can help improve human health and minimize greenhouse gas emissions.

Moreover, numerous non-government organizations (NGOs) are promoting the welfare of farm animals and spreading awareness about the nutritional benefits of an animal-free diet, which in turn is strengthening the market growth.

Apart from this, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is positively influencing the sales of low-fat vegan cheese as it helps maintain the blood glucose levels and reduce the risks of obesity, stroke, cholesterol and cancer. Furthermore, the leading players are investing in attractive packaging solutions to expand their existing consumer base.

Other factors anticipated to bolster the market growth include the growing number of lactose-intolerant individuals and extensive campaigns undertaken by celebrities and other public figures to encourage the adoption of a vegan diet.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global vegan yogurt market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on source, flavor, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Source:

Almond

Soy

Coconut

Others

Breakup by Flavor:

Vanilla

Strawberry

Mixed Berry

Raspberry

Peach

Others

Breakup by Application:

Frozen Dessert

Food

Beverages

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

