Plant-Based JUST Egg Sous Vide Coming to Grocery Stores

Eat Just and Cuisine Solutions partner on four globally inspired flavors

SAN FRANCISCO & STERLING, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#JUSTEgg–Eat Just, Inc., a company that applies cutting-edge science and technology to create healthier, more sustainable foods, and Cuisine Solutions, Inc., the world’s leading manufacturer and distributor of sous vide foods, today announced the forthcoming U.S. retail availability of JUST Egg Sous Vide bites, which is part of an exclusive agreement whereby Cuisine Solutions will develop and produce Eat Just’s plant-based sous vide egg around the globe. French for “under vacuum,” sous vide is a cooking method in which food is vacuum-sealed and slow-cooked in water at precise temperatures.

The product, which will begin rolling out in March in the freezer section of select grocery stores, comes in four unique and distinct flavors inspired by regional cuisines and whole plants. Flavors include America (roasted potato, dill, chives, red bell pepper and black pepper); India (curry, broccoli, cauliflower, coconut milk and lemongrass); Japan (portobello mushrooms, yams, togarashi, soy and tamari); and Mexico (roasted poblanos, chipotle chile powder, black beans, corn and lime).

The JUST Egg Sous Vide bites will be sold as a box of four that can be heated in a conventional oven, toaster oven or microwave, and as with other JUST Egg formats, the key ingredient is mung bean protein. The product is free of cholesterol and has as much protein or more protein as many animal proteins (9-13g per serving depending on the flavor). It is non-GMO, egg-free, dairy-free and has no artificial flavors. Additionally, its ingredients use less water and land and emit less CO2e than animal sources.

The introduction of JUST Egg Sous Vide, the result of a unique product development and manufacturing partnership between Eat Just and Cuisine Solutions, adds an exciting new offering to the already popular JUST Egg retail portfolio. Current products available nationwide include a 12-ounce pourable format perfect for scrambles, omelets, quiches, stir-fries and a variety of baking applications; and a fluffy, pre-baked folded format, ideal on top of toast or inside a breakfast sandwich.

Today’s news arrives on the eve of International Sous Vide Day and a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the modern sous vide technique popularized by Cuisine Solutions and its Chief Scientist Dr. Bruno Goussault, widely known as the father of modern sous vide. On January 26, 2021, world-renowned chefs and industry gurus from around the globe will join in virtual festivities including panel discussions and cooking demonstrations that explore how far sous vide has come and where the technique is headed.

“The Cuisine Solutions team is the best in the world at what they do. We partnered with them because of their unparalleled expertise and leadership in the sous vide industry and their commitment to make our food system even better. We’re excited for consumers to taste what we’ve been working on,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of Eat Just.

“Josh’s vision for the future of plant-based food is extremely inspirational and also very much aligned with Cuisine Solutions’ vision—both organizations seek to impact and revolutionize the food industry on a daily basis, which is what makes this such a natural partnership. There are very few food companies in the world that could match the culinary innovation capabilities of Cuisine Solutions R&D. Eat Just has this same DNA when it comes to being open to forward-thinking, innovative ideas and developments. We are extremely excited to start supplying customers with the best sous vide egg bites in the market made with the best plant-based eggs,” said Felipe Hasselmann, President and CEO of Cuisine Solutions.

Tetrick and Hasselmann will participate in a discussion during International Sous Vide Day about how the global food system is evolving in light of changing consumer preferences, among other factors, and how innovative companies like Eat Just and Cuisine Solutions are well-suited to embrace changes that will shape the future of the industry.

For more information on JUST Egg Sous Vide and to sign up for updates on retail availability, go to https://ju.st/sousvide. For more information on International Sous Vide Day, go to https://www.internationalsousvideday.com.

About Eat Just, Inc.

Eat Just, Inc. is on a mission to build a food system where everyone eats well. The company’s world-class team of scientists and researchers leverage a one-of-a-kind discovery platform for food ingredient innovation and Michelin starred chefs combine these discoveries with decades of culinary expertise to create delicious, accessible, healthier and more sustainable products. We have been recognized as one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies,” Entrepreneur’s “100 Brilliant Companies,” CNBC’s “Disruptor 50” and a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. The company’s flagship plant-based egg was named among Popular Science’s “100 Greatest Innovations,” Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” and, most recently, its new folded plant-based egg won “Best New Frozen Product” at Expo West’s NEXTY Awards and Delicious Living’s “Best Bite Awards.” For more information, visit https://ju.st.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions is the world’s leading manufacturer and distributor of sous vide foods. Led by an international team of award-winning chefs, Cuisine Solutions is recognized as the authority on sous vide—the innovative slow-cooking technique that the company pioneered, perfected, and popularized decades ago. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 22,000 restaurants and 6,000 retailers, as well as first and business class on the top 10 airlines in the world, and major hotels. For more information, visit https://www.cuisinesolutions.com.

