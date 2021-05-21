Plant Based Network Adds New Streaming App and EVP Production and Development to Fuel Plant-Based Movement Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PBNetTV–The recent investment by vKind in the Plant Based Network (PBNet), a lifestyle and entertainment TV network and media company, has accelerated the expansion of PBNet’s team, led by film industry pioneer Sam Baldoni, as well as the development and launch of a new streaming PBNet TV app.

Sam Baldoni has joined PBNet as Executive Vice President of Production and Development to head up its entertainment division, which includes TV shows, movies and events. An entertainment industry marketing visionary and producer, Sam Baldoni has had a long and successful career. He is considered a founding father of the multibillion-dollar product placement industry, working with every major Hollywood studio, including industry leaders such as Steven Spielberg and Aaron Spelling. Baldoni is also a partner at Wayfarer Entertainment where he and his team have developed and produced groundbreaking and critically acclaimed shows including the Clio, Webby, and the Telly award-winning documentary series, MY LAST DAYS, currently in season five on the CW.

PBNet has also launched its brand-new streaming TV app for iOS, Android, Roku TV, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

“To reach the rapidly growing audience of consumers interested in a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle, we built an app that would stream fun and entertaining plant-based TV shows, movies and events, but without meat, dairy or drug commercials,” said Ronnie ‘Tsunami’ Gandiza, Co-Founder and CEO of PBNet. “Sam is an ideal choice to lead the next phase of growth as we add engaging content that gives value to viewers and sponsors.”

With the new app, viewers can interact and share their transformation stories, record short videos and submit them through their phone, as well as participate in contests and polls.

To help people transition to a plant-based lifestyle, PBNet provides access to additional plant-based resources via the app to help them on their journey, including transition guides, recipes, podcasts, digital magazines, shopping guides, online courses, and the vKind business ecosystem.

About the Plant Based Network

Plant Based Network, one of the fastest-growing networks according to TVStartup, is a lifestyle and entertainment TV network and media company that promotes plant-based living to mainstream audiences, including omnivores, flexitarians, reducetarians, vegetarians and vegans. PBNet’s mission is to grow the plant-based movement by helping people, businesses and organizations to be a catalyst for change so that everyone can enjoy better health and a greener planet.

PBNet streams TV shows, movies, events and online courses covering a wide variety of interests including plant-based/vegan cooking, travel, health, fitness, music, family, education, and shopping through the PBNet TV app available for free on iOS, Android, Roku TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire.

PBNet helps businesses to reach mainstream consumers, who are interested in better health and a more sustainable lifestyle, through brand strategy, content development, advertising and marketing, and community feedback. PBNet also provides a wide range of digital marketing services for plant-based/vegan entrepreneurs, including website and logo design, SEO, and social media management services.

