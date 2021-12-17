Plant Based World Expo 2021 Exceeds Expectations and Energizes the Industry

PBW came back bigger and stronger than before with more than 3,100 attendees and more than 240 exhibitors and sponsors showcasing plant-based product innovations.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After a two and half year hiatus, Plant Based World Expo North America (PBW) returned triumphantly to the Javits Center in New York on December 9 and 10. Attendees at the 100% plant-based B2B industry event were treated to best-in-class plant-based products, remarkable product innovations, informative and inspiring speakers, and exclusive networking opportunities. The exhibit space grew by more than 65% and the B2B audience more than doubled from the 2019 event.

“The turnout and response to PBW 2021 was better than we expected,” said Chris Nemchek, General Manager. “You could feel the energy and excitement on the expo floor as exhibitors, buyers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors networked, made deals, and discovered how far the plant-based industry has come since our 2019 show and where we are headed.”

Trends on display included:

Plant-based chicken everything including nuggets, southern fried bites, patties, shreds, and more from VFC, Gardein, CHKN Not Chicken, Future Farm, Beyond Chicken, Plant-It, and Tindle.

Plant-based cultured butters from Naturli’, Beurremont, and Wild Creamery.

Women-owned businesses including Plant Perks, Nomad Dumplings, Miyoko’s Creamery, No Bones Beach Club, and Wonderlab’s Doozy Pots.

Global cuisine from Thai Union, Brotalia, Century Pacific Foods, Naturise Singapore PTE. LTD, More Foods Innotech Co., Ltd., and OmniFoods.

Whether they were sampling creamy plant-based butter and cheese and mouth-watering plant-based pork filled dumplings, or listening to expert speakers, celebrity chefs, and industry leaders, attendees agreed that this was the not-to-be-missed B2B event of the year.

“The Plant Based World Expo was amazing! The organizers were really efficient about connecting the right people with the plant based industry. It’s a very beneficial trade event for the booming plant based business, and it’s the right place to connect with the right people from the trade, retailers, distributors, brokers and non-profits. You can meet colleagues, share information, and improve products,” said Henrik Lund, CEO of Naturli` Foods.

“PBW was a great show this year! The energy in the room was electric,” added Katie Grobman, VP of Marketing, Abe’s Vegan Muffins. “It was a great turnout–we had buyers from Giant Eagle, Misfits Market, University of Michigan, DOE NYC, Freshly and many others—our entire team is very happy.”

Plant Based World Expo 2022 has already been scheduled for September 8-9 at the Javits. Due to strong demand for exhibit space, the show is expected to double in size — so get ready! To inquire about exhibiting at future shows please contact Sam Morley at [email protected].

Plant Based World Expo, the only 100% plant-based B2B conference for the food and retail industry is produced by JD Events, dedicated to the creation of targeted and innovative industry-leading events that deliver results. The company brings together highly qualified buying audiences, education-rich content and high-level networking opportunities — all geared toward increasing collaboration in the markets it serves.

Photos available upon request.

Contacts

Media Contact

Sacha Cohen

202.251.9417

[email protected]