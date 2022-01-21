Purdys Chocolatier Brings Beloved Classic to Vegan Fans

The Canadian Chocolatier continues to expand their vegan products with the launch of their Vegan Sweet Georgia Browns.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Purdys Chocolatier continues to expand their vegan offerings to include one of their most beloved chocolates: Sweet Georgia Browns. Purdys created the Vegan Sweet Georgia Browns using their Mylk chocolate and vegan caramel to create the perfect plant-based treat.

Rachel McKinley, Purdys Master Chocolatier who developed the Vegan Sweet Georgia Browns, shares how she went about turning this iconic treat vegan, “Sweet Georgia Browns are one of the most famous treats from Purdys, so we knew we had to make a vegan version” says McKinley. “The challenge to crafting Vegan Sweet Georgia Browns was making the perfect vegan caramel that would measure up to what our customers have come to expect from us. After extensive testing, I found that apple cider and coconut milk makes an unbelievably buttery tasting vegan caramel that we know our customers will love.”

The Vegan Sweet Georgia Browns are made in designated vegan areas of their factory kitchen, with sustainable cocoa, in Canada. Additionally, the boxes are consciously packaged with recyclable kraft paper material.

“Last year, we launched an entirely new line of vegan bars for our customers’ evolving tastes and preferences,” says Kriston Dean, VP Sales & Marketing, “but we also wanted everyone to be able to enjoy the same Purdys best sellers Canadians have known and loved for generations. Which is why we’re delighted about launching our Vegan Sweet Georgia Browns. And with our exciting new vegan caramel recipe, we can’t wait to make more vegan options of our famous signature treats.”

The Vegan Sweet Georgia Browns are offered in a box of 8 for $25.00 or snack sized packs of 2 for $6.00.

Purdys Vegan Sweet Georgia Browns are available in-shop and online beginning January 21st, 2022.

To learn more about their new line of vegan chocolates, visit the website at https://www.purdys.com/vegan

About Purdys

Purdys Chocolatier has been Canada’s chocolatier since 1907, and to this day, continues to create joyful confections for all to discover. With over a century of offering delicious, memory-making chocolates, Purdys knows the key to success is their ongoing commitment to seek the best ingredients, and uplift the best in their people. Therefore, every Purdys chocolate is made with sustainable cocoa sourced from farmer-supporting programs, and crafted by a team of talented employees.

While most Canadians know Purdys Chocolatier by their famous treats, Purdys also helps communities raise money with their Seasonal Fundraising program as well as their Purple Partnerships initiative with organizations across Canada.

