ROAR Organic Launches Revamped Complete Hydration Formulation Following Extensive Consumer Research

Moving Beyond Refreshment New Functional Beverages Deliver Vitamins, Antioxidants and Electrolytes with Bright, Fresh Look

BETHLEHEM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ROAR Organic has announced a new recipe for its line of beverages, that are now fortified 100% daily value of energy and immunity vitamins B5, B6, B12 and C, as well as antioxidant vitamins A and E, and electrolytes from coconut water. The move was made following market research showing ROAR consumers are actively seeking vitamins and antioxidants at a higher level than electrolytes alone. The new Complete Hydration solutions are already hitting store shelves nationwide, with a bold new packaging design that grabs attention at shelf-level.





Now with more vitamins and antioxidants, ROAR’s new packaging is also more sustainable. The new packing uses fully recyclable materials across all components including the bottle itself, the cap and the label. These changes further ROAR Organic’s mission to fuel health, resilience and stamina by offering multiple benefits in one bottle using all-natural flavors.

“Since its inception, ROAR Organic beverages have been a low calorie, low sugar hydration option, but what we learned last year was that consumers were looking for the ‘whole package’ – everything they need in one bottle,” said Alex Galindez, ROAR’s Chief Executive Officer. “So, we took that insight one step further and formulated our beverages to include 100% of consumers’ daily value of vitamins and antioxidants while still maintaining ROAR’s 20 calories and two to three grams of sugar per bottle.”

The new functional positioning and brand refresh come on the heels of ROAR Organic’s aggressive expansion at natural retailers across the country, including Sprouts and Whole Foods Market in the mid-Atlantic. These efforts align with ROAR’s target consumer who appreciates it’s organic, low-sugar content.

ROAR Organic beverages come in four delicious flavors: Cucumber Watermelon, Mango Clementine, Georgia Peach, and Blueberry Açai. All four flavors are now available at Wegmans, Sprouts, Whole Foods Mid-Atlantic, Natural Grocers Vitamin Cottage, The Fresh Market, Fresh Thyme, Safeway / Albertsons, and 7-Eleven, as well as, Rite-Aid and Duane Reade stores in the New York area. You can also find ROAR at ROAROrganic.com or on Amazon.

Visit www.ROAROrganic.com to learn more and follow @ROAROrganic on Instagram and Facebook.

About ROAR Organic

Every bottle of ROAR Organic includes complete hydration filled with electrolytes and provides 100% of your daily dose of vitamins and antioxidants. With only 10 calories and 2g of organic cane sugar or less per serving, ROAR Organic features the perfect combination of ingredients for success — electrolytes for faster hydration, antioxidants to protect against free radicals and B vitamins to help you get up and go. ROAR is also non-GMO, gluten free, soy free, and vegan. Untwist a cap and experience #CompleteHydration with ROAR!

Contacts

Sarah Appelblatt

Rachel Kay Public Relations

[email protected]

(858) 229-2478