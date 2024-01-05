Seaweed Ingredient Insights Report 2023: Current Market and Opportunities for Growth with Focus on Health and Sustainability

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Seaweed – Ingredient Insights” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This ingredients case study on ingredients looks at the marine microalgae ingredient that has varying benefits and uses across the consumer industry. The report covers what, why, and how seaweed is used, with market and consumer data and innovation examples.

Seaweed, a marine microalgae found in coastal and oceanic areas, is commonly used in consumer goods owing to its health benefits and sustainability. It has become a versatile ingredient, available in various forms such as powder and liquid, offering nutrients and contributing to plant-based innovation. Brands are launching products across all consumer categories, especially food, pet care, and personal care.

Seaweed can be used to develop a wide range of plant-based products, including but not limited to meat alternatives, dairy alternatives, and snacks. Innovations may focus on enhancing taste, texture, and nutritional profiles to appeal to a broader consumer base, as well as expanding into other sectors.

Seaweed-derived supplements can be developed to provide specific health benefits, such as supplements rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. Innovations could involve creating novel delivery forms, improving bioavailability, and targeting specific health concerns.

The main USP of products with seaweed as a main ingredient is usually health-, sustainability-, and functionality-focused, with many launches being plant-based/vegan products. Seaweed has multiple health benefits, including being naturally high in minerals, omega-3, and protein, making it an important ingredient for targeting health-conscious consumers.

Seaweed cultivation is also more sustainable than land-based agriculture, making it appealing for eco development.

Get a detailed understanding of how seaweed is used in the current market and the opportunities for growth, especially regarding health and sustainability.

Understand what the benefits are of this ingredient and how it can be incorporated into new product development to gain a competitive advantage.

