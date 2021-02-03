Sera Labs, Inc. Wins Prestigious Retail Excellence Award

Health, Wellness, CBD and plant-based anti-aging skincare powerhouse, Sera Labs wins Drug Store News’ annual Natural Products Award

LOS ANGELES & OXNARD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CURR #CBD–The retailers have spoken! Sera Labs, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of CURE Pharmaceutical Holdings (OTCQB: CURR), announced today they have won the coveted Retail Excellence (REX Award) for Natural Products.

The Rex Awards have a long history of recognizing, and honoring category leaders in the industry. Sera Labs, the premiere health, wellness and anti-aging CBD and plant-based skincare company beat out hundreds of nominees for this highly sought-after recognition.

Retailers confidentially nominate businesses who are trailblazing and shaking up the industry with cutting-edge technology, as well as marketing and distribution which directly drive sales into the retailer. “Our team is comprised of seasoned marketers who always have the retailer top of mind,” said Nancy Duitch, Sera Labs CEO and CURE Pharmaceutical Chief Strategic Officer. “Receiving this award by the retailers and Drug Store News is a benchmark of success for the company and special honor for our team.”

Sera Labs’ mission is to be a solution-based company for their customers and retailers. The company uses only the highest quality ingredients and most stringent of testing for potency and accuracy. Additionally, in Q2 the company will launch new product innovations and a category creator hero product which will change the beauty industry.

Winners of this award are companies who have helped shape the natural category and led the way in product innovation and merchandising. “We are proud to recognize Sera Labs as a 2021 recipient of the Drug Store News Retail Excellence Awards — Natural,” said Seth Mendelson, Editor in Chief and Associate Publisher of Drug Store News magazine. “Retailers constantly tell us the importance of having new brands and products on their shelves. The REX awards show what companies are taking those steps to bring innovation to the merchant and to help drive sales and profits. Sera Labs is one of those companies that stand on the cutting edge.”

“My confidence in the Sera Labs team has never been stronger and it is an honor to work alongside such dedicated and talented professionals,” said Rob Davidson, CURE Pharmaceutical CEO. “This award is one of many that Sera Labs has already received and I look forward to witnessing the many recognitions to come.”

Sera Labs can be found online and in national and regional store chains.

About SeraLabs

Sera Labs® is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors of innovative products with cutting edge technology and superior ingredients such as CBD. Sera Labs creates high quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. Its more than 20 products are sold under the brand names Seratopical™, SeraLabs™, and Gordon’s Herbals™. Sera Labs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories of beauty, health & wellness, and pet care, Sera Labs products are sold in major national drug, grocery chains and mass retailers. The company also sells products under private label to major retailers and multi-level marketers, as well as direct-to-consumer (DTC), via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions. For more information visit: www.Seralabshealth.com and follow us on Instagram at @theseralabs, Twitter, or on Facebook or contact: [email protected]

About CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.

CURE Pharmaceutical® is the pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release drug delivery vehicles designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients.

As a vertically integrated company, CURE’s 25,000 square foot, FDA-registered, NSF® and cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enables it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURE has partnerships in the U.S., China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe.

