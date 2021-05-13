Simple Mills Will Help Foot Your Bill to Start an Organic Garden at Home

In Celebration of Simple Mills’ New Organic Cracker, the “It Starts at Home” Initiative Aims to Encourage Consumers to Be Part of the Solution to a Healthy Planet, Starting in Their Own Backyards

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simple Mills, the leading provider of better-for-you snacking and baking products, is celebrating the recent launch of its first USDA Certified Organic cracker, Organic Seed Flour Cracker, with a new initiative called “It Starts at Home” that encourages consumers to help restore the planet by implementing small, sustainable changes, like starting an organic garden, at home.





Simple Mills believes that food has the power to transform both people’s and our planet’s health and this new organic cracker represents the company’s commitment to supporting organic, regenerative farming practices. Not only does the food we eat have a direct impact on the health of our planet, but equally important is how it is grown. In fact, to develop the new line of crackers, Simple Mills partnered with three farmers in the Midwest to grow organic sunflowers while helping them adopt practices that build healthy soil and heal the land like extended crop rotations, cover cropping and organic amendments.

In the midst of gardening season, Simple Mills will award ten selected consumers a $1,000 gift card to cover the cost of starting their own organic garden at home. Today through May 19, 2021, visit https://binkd.co/LXAhT to sign up and find more information.1 Quantities are limited.2

“While we recognize the impact agriculture has on environmental health and how food companies, in particular, can ignite positive change impacting every part of the ecosystem, we feel it’s equally important to get consumers involved and invite them to be part of the Simple Mills mission to advance both people and planetary health,” said Shauna Sadowski, Vice President of Sustainability. “Organic gardening is a great way to improve soil health and sequester carbon in your very own backyard.”

Consumers can purchase the Organic Seed Flour Cracker line at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Amazon, Simple Mills.com and other retailers at $4.99 per box (MSRP) in three varieties – Organic, Garlic & Herb and Everything. The new crackers are made from a unique, nutrient-dense sunflower, pumpkin and flax seed flour blend that offers protein, fiber, and antioxidants in every serving, and are certified gluten-free, vegan and paleo-friendly.

About Simple Mills

Founded in 2012, Simple Mills is a leading provider of better-for-you crackers, cookies, snack bars and baking mixes made with clean, nutrient-dense ingredients and nothing artificial, ever. In just nine years, the company has disrupted center-aisle grocery categories to become the #1 natural cracker3, #1 natural baking mix brand3 and #3 cookie brand in the natural channel3 with distribution in over 25,000 stores nationwide. Its mission is to advance the holistic health of the planet and its people by positively impacting the way food is made. For more information, visit www.simplemills.com.

1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ODDS OF WINNING WILL DEPEND ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ENTRIES RECEIVED. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes runs from May 12 – 19, 2021 . The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the USA who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Sponsor: Simple Mills, Inc., 435 N. LaSalle, 2nd Floor, Chicago, Illinois 60654. Employees, officers, and directors of Simple Mills and/or Heyo (a Votigo company) are not eligible to participate. To enter, visit http://platform.heyo.com/fbsweeps/sweeps/ItStartsatHome. Total ARV of all Prizes: $10,000. Prize restrictions may apply. Full Official Rules available online at https://binkd.co/LXAhT.

2 Ten people will receive a $1,000 gift card each to put towards building their own organic garden; selected at random

3 SPINS Data, Latest 52 Weeks Ending 1/24/2021

