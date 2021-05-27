Social Media Platform VEGANZONE Receives First Investment with a Valuation of 3 Million from Focus Global Project

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VEGANZONE, the social media platform aiming to be an indispensable “super app” for those who adopt a vegan – vegetarian lifestyle, received its first investment with valuation of 3 million dollars. With the investment from the Focus Global Project, an Istanbul investment firm, VEGANZONE will focus on furthering the development of software technologies and growth in the 40 countries where they have users.

VEGANZONE is a community-based platform where plant-based users can share their common values, socialize through the activities they create, and communicate with other members. Key features include facilitating creating and sharing content, meeting and chatting with other vegans and vegetarians, creating online or in-person events, finding the latest news and discovering trends.

VEGANZONE was founded in New York in February 2021, by Selin Tuyen, Murat Aksu, and Ogous Chan Ali. In March, VEGANZONE was selected as the best product of the day, best product of the week and third best product of the month, respectively, in Product Hunt, a prominent website for entrepreneurs and investors.

“We are investing in VEGANZONE to help it grow and expand its global reach to support the many benefits of the platform to vegans and vegetarians,” said Focus Global Project Managing Partner Kerem Kapancı. “We support the company’s mission to build a community for people around the world who have adopted this lifestyle,” he added.

About VEGANZONE

VEGANZONE is a community-based platform to bring together people who embrace or are interested in veganism and is available in the App store and Play Store.

About Focus Global Project

Focus Global Project is an independent boutique consulting and investment firm based in Istanbul, designing customized, effective solutions to meet its clients’ short-term needs and long-term goals. Focus Global Project’s commitment is to provide high quality services in a reliable and transparent manner and to establish satisfactory, long-term relationships. Focus Global Project’s customers include domestic and foreign companies, small and medium-sized businesses, funds, financial institutions, governments, investors, entrepreneurs, family offices and high-wealth individuals.

