Strong Roots Founder and Plant-Based Food Thought Leader Sam Dennigan Featured on Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#greeneating–Sam Dennigan, Founder and CEO of Strong Roots, one of the world’s fastest-growing plant-based food brands, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

With Strong Roots, Dennigan is bringing healthy and delicious plant-based options to the frozen aisle. He spent 10 years at his family’s Ireland-based fresh produce business, a decade that helped him develop the roots and connections he needed to branch out on his own. In 2015, Dennigan launched Strong Roots with a line of sweet potato fries, and today the company has a roster of 15 products, all vegan, that are sold at retail outlets in Britain, Ireland and, most recently, the U.S. Strong Roots brought its products to the U.S. in the midst of the pandemic last year and today they are available at about 9,000 stores operated by retailers including Walmart and Whole Foods Market.

“It was rewarding to have Sam on the show to share his story and how he launched Strong Roots, a company that is disrupting the frozen food aisle in grocery stores worldwide, driving people to explore more plant-based options,” said Shegerian. “Sam is actively opening people’s minds to a healthier and more environmentally friendly way to eat with a collection of foods that are delicious, healthy and totally made from plants.”

Every week, Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

