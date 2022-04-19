Study Shows Vegan Dog Food Such as Wild Earth is Healthier and Safer for Dogs

Wild Earth is offering 50% off of first bag of nutritionally complete vegan dog food

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wild Earth, the cruelty-free dog food company, today announced resources for pet parents interested in exploring vegan options for their dogs, in light of a recent study of more than 2,500 dogs shows that those on a well-balanced, plant-based diet exhibited fewer signs of poor health than dogs fed a standard kibble.

The study, which explores the health outcomes of dogs fed vegan and meat-based diets, is the largest of its kind to date. “It revealed that the healthiest and least hazardous dietary choices for dogs are nutritionally sound vegan diets,” said lead researcher, Dr. Andrew Knight. Additionally, the study showed that dogs on a vegan diet required fewer vet visits than those on a conventional diet, which may lead to a reduction in healthcare costs.

On its site, Wild Earth offers resources and information for pet owners curious about a vegan diet for their pets, including answers to frequently asked questions and feature stories from other pet parents that have made the switch for the health of their pets.

“This study is further proof that not only can dogs survive on a vegan diet, but thrive,” said Ryan Bethencourt, Wild Earth’s co-founder and CEO. “I am hopeful that dog owners who may have been hesitant to switch to a vegan diet will see this information and have the confidence to switch knowing it’s the best diet for their dog’s overall health and wellbeing.”

Contrary to popular belief, complete proteins aren’t only found in animal products. High quality plant proteins such as yeast, fungi, and algae are complete proteins, meaning they contain the 10 essential amino acids a dog needs to obtain from a diet. Amino Acids work for dogs in the same way they do for humans. They help dogs build muscle, produce hormones and fight infection. In addition, pet parents who have switched to Wild Earth’s vegan dog food have reported benefits such as:

More energy

Fewer allergies

Shinier coat

Better digestion

Healthier weight

All new customers who sign up for a Wild Earth Complete Dog Food subscription will receive 50% off their first bag of food. To sign up, simply visit WildEarth.com. One use per customer.

Wild Earth’s plant-based products require dramatically fewer resources than farming animals to produce the same nutritional value. In addition to a complete protein without animal ingredients, the veterinarian-developed formula offers omega fatty acids, all essential amino acids, digestion-boosting enzymes, and prebiotics to support gastrointestinal microbiomes. Like food innovators creating cultured protein for human consumption, biotech startup Wild Earth is developing clean high-protein pet foods that are healthier, better for the environment, and more humane than conventional products.

For more information, visit wildearth.com

About Wild Earth

Wild Earth is the cruelty-free dog food company. Wild Earth creates a clean protein, superfood-packed, nutritionally complete dog food that was produced without harming any living creature or planet earth. Animal lovers don’t want to feed their pets any product that involves cruel testing, raising, and slaughtering of animals which creates nearly as many harmful emissions as the global energy sector. Whether it’s a single beating heart of an animal or the collective hearts of all of humanity, Wild Earth’s heart-aware ethos is uncompromising when it comes to the health of our pets, all living creatures, and our planet.

Wild Earth is available on Amazon, Chewy, Walmart and WildEarth.com.

