Sustainability in the United States – Rising Amount of Meat Avoiders, with Almost Half of These Consumers Willing to Pay More for Sustainable Goods

Recycling and reducing food waste is well-established in the USA, creating a strong opportunity for Zero Waste product development, while implementing the Can Be Recycled claim would be welcomed by locals. There is a solid opportunity for industries to implement the Vegan and Vegetarian claim, resonating with the rising amount of Meat Avoiders, with almost half of these consumers willing to pay more for sustainable goods.

This Sustainability report provides proprietary country specific information and insights on sustainability trends across seven industries (Beauty and Personal Care, Consumer Health, Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods and Pet Care). It helps companies to find and seize opportunities in this very dynamic space, based on the analysis of consumer behaviour, business strategies and market trends in product claims.

Use this report to guide your strategic decision-making in terms of new product development, growth opportunities and investment plans to transform sustainability into a unique competitive advantage.

The Sustainability in USA report includes:

An overview of consumer sustainability behaviour, covering different sustainable consumer types

An analysis of the sustainable market landscape, including market sizing, competitive barriers and product portfolio

A review of competitive strategies in terms of the sustainable product portfolio of top players

A market opportunity assessment for sustainable products

This report answers:

To what extent does sustainability drive consumer purchasing decisions?

What are the most typical consumer sustainability behaviours?

Which is the most widespread consumer type?

What are the most prevalent sustainability claims in the market?

What is the price positioning of products with sustainability claims?

How well do sustainable products meet customer expectations?

Who are the key competitors with the largest portfolios of sustainable products?

What are the market opportunities for sustainable products?

The Sustainability reports allows to hear the voice of the industry by exploring specific industry related trends, business campaigns, and attitudes and expectations for sustainability from industry leaders in 5 regions. Reports monitor the levels of sustainability adoption across countries and product categories. Reports also allows to discover where companies and brands lead in terms of a sustainable product portfolio and which ones are falling behind. Use it to learn more about consumers’ evolving attitudes, expectations and adoption of sustainability across key global markets.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key report benefits:

Get a detailed picture of the Sustainability market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

