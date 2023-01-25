Taco Del Mar Introduces Plant-Based Alternative to Menus for Bold Start to the New Year

Spicy Chorizo Hash provides a high-quality, plant-based protein option bursting with Baja flavors the brand is known for

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new ingredient is coming to Taco Del Mar menus this year as the Pacific Northwest brand gears up to introduce the all-new Spicy Chorizo Hash to U.S. and Canada locations starting January 24 for a unique, plant-based meat alternative.

Spicy Chorizo Hash is a deliciously seasoned protein option made with plant-based chorizo, diced potatoes, chopped onion and serrano peppers. Crafted with just the right amount of kick, this new menu ingredient fits in perfectly with the Baja flavors across the board and can be added to any entrée including tacos, burritos, bowls and more at no additional cost.

“We prioritize guest satisfaction and menu innovation at Taco Del Mar in order to offer ingredients fit for everyone while providing our signature Baja flavors,” said Mike Gieseman, Vice President of Culinary and Innovation. “Our guests will love this adventurous new ingredient that meshes perfectly as a protein choice with our extensive menu and offers an exciting new dining experience without sacrificing flavor or quality.”

Perfect for those looking to consume fewer animal proteins or choosing to indulge in their carnivorous side, the Spicy Chorizo Hash is made with everyone in mind and joins other vegan-friendly menu offerings at Taco Del Mar, including tortillas, rice, beans, made-in-house salsas, guacamole and more.

Guests can make the bold choice of adding the Spicy Chorizo Hash to their favorite entrée for no additional cost starting January 24 at participating Taco Del Mar restaurants in the U.S. and Canada while supplies last.

About TACO DEL MAR®

Founded in 1992, TACO DEL MAR® is a quick-service restaurant chain inspired by southern Baja, Mexico and the coastal beach shacks known for serving the tastiest burritos and tacos. As a fresh, fast alternative to traditional Mexican food, TACO DEL MAR® features Burritos, Baja Style Tacos, Savory Enchiladas and much more. The completely trans-fat-free menu features long grain rice, beans, and tortillas that are baked, not fried. For those who choose not to indulge their carnivorous side, TACO DEL MAR® is proud to offer an array of vegetarian- and vegan-friendly options. TACO DEL MAR® has nearly 100 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, nutrition facts, and a list of locations visit www.tacodelmar.com.

