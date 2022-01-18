The Worldwide Plant-based Protein Industry is Expected to Reach $23.4 Billion by 2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Plant-based Protein Market by Type (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Rice Protein, Corn Protein), Crop Type (GMO), Source Process (Organic), Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Nutritional Supplements) – Global Forecast to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of plant-based protein market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2027.

The Global Plant-Based Protein Market is expected to reach $23.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing demand for protein-rich diet, growing health & wellness trend, increasing consumers’ focus on meat alternatives, growing demand from the food & beverage industry, and various advancements in ingredient technologies such as microencapsulation are the key factors driving the growth of the plant-based protein market.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global plant-based protein market with respect to type (soy protein {soy protein concentrates, soy protein isolate, textured soy protein, and soy flour, grits, chunks}, wheat protein {vital wheat gluten, wheat protein isolate, hydrolyzed wheat protein, and textured wheat protein}, pea protein {pea protein isolate, pea protein concentrate, and others}, canola protein, potato protein, rice protein, corn protein, and others), crop type (genetically modified organism crops and non-genetically modified organism crops), source process (conventional plant-based protein ingredients and organic plant-based protein ingredients), application (food and beverages {meat, poultry, & seafood; bakery; meat analog; dairy & dairy alternatives; cereals & snacks; beverages; and others}, animal feed, nutrition and health supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Key questions answered in the report-

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of the type, crop type, source process, form, application, and countries?

What is the historical market for plant-based protein across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2021-2028?

What are the major drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities in the global plant-based protein market?

Who are the major players in the global market, and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global plant-based protein market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global plant-based protein market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for a Protein-Rich Diet

Growing Health and Wellness Trend

Increasing Focus on Meat Alternatives

Growing Demand from the Food and Beverage Industry

Advancement in Ingredient Technologies: Microencapsulation

Restraints

Preference for Animal-based Protein

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Increasing Inclination Towards a Vegan Diet

Emerging Economies

Increasing Intolerance for Animal Proteins

Challenges

Increasing Soy-Free and Gluten-Free Trend

Trends

Increase in Investments in the Plant-based Food Business

Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Roquette Freres Le Romain

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Now Foods

Tate & Lyle PCL

Axiom Foods Inc.

AMCO Protein

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

BENEO GmbH

Glico Nutrition Co. Ltd

Glanbia plc

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

Sotexpro

Farbest Brands

Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG

Wilmar International

CHS Inc.

Scope of the Report

Plant-based Proteins Market, by Type

Soy Protein

Soy Protein Concentrates

Soy Protein Isolates

Textured Soy Protein

Soy Flour, Grits, and Chunks

Wheat Protein

Vital Wheat Gluten

Wheat Protein Isolates

Hydrolysed Wheat Protein

Textured Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Pea Protein Isolate

Pea Protein Concentrate

Others

Canola Protein

Potato Protein

Rice Protein

Corn Protein

Others

Plant-based Proteins Market, by Crop Type

Genetically Modified Organism Crops

Non- genetically Modified Organism Crops

Plant-based Proteins Market, by Source Process

Conventional Plant-Based Protein Ingredients

Organic Plant-Based Protein Ingredients

Plant-based Proteins Market, by Form

Solid (Dry)

Liquid

Plant-based Proteins Market, by Application

Food and Beverages

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood

Bakery

Meat Analogue

Dairy & Dairy Alternatives

Cereals & Snacks

Beverages

Others

Animal Feed

Nutrition & Health Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Plant-based Proteins Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

