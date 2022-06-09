The Worldwide Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Industry is Expected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Research Report by Type (Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, and White Chocolate), Product, Distribution Channel, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market size was estimated at USD 540.67 million in 2021, USD 625.39 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.84% to reach USD 1,306.91 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyzes the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The increasing trend of vegan consumption globally

Brands focusing towards launching vegan options to their existing ranges

Increasing online availability of the products and influence of social media on vegan diets

Increasing health-conscious people and adventurous taste exploring consumer

Restraints

Premium priced products as compared to non-vegan products

Opportunities

Improved marketing and supply chain

Horizontal collaboration support business sustainability

Challenges

Inappropriate labeling

Companies Mentioned

Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. KG

Alter Eco

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

Endangered Species Chocolate, LLC

Endorfin Foods

Equal Exchange COOP

Evolved

Five Star Organics LLC

Hu Master Holdings LLC

Ludwig Weinrich GmbH & Co. KG.

Montezuma’s Direct Ltd.

NOMOCHOC

Sjaak’s Organic Chocolates

Theo Theo Chocolate, Inc.

Vego Good Food GmbH

