UAE Meat Substitutes Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Beyond Meat, Amy’s Kitchen, Quorn & Others

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “UAE Meat Substitutes Market, By Type (Soy Products, Quorn, Tempeh, Tofu, Seitan and Others), By Source (Soy, Wheat, Mycoprotein and Others), By Category (Frozen, Refrigerated and Shelf-Stable), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The UAE meat substitutes market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness regarding personal health and well-being and changing eating patterns of consumers. Meat substitutes are less prone to the risk of food poisoning or contamination compared to actual meat products, whereas cultured meat has fewer chances of contamination or spoilage, which is enabling a positive impact on the meat substitute market.
In addition, the rising trend of clean eating and growing plant-based meat substitutes introduced by market players to cater to the taste of the meat-eating population are expected to fuel the UAE meat substitutes market in the coming years. Growing demand for innovative food products across chilled, ambient, and frozen segments and an increasing number of online channels offering meat substitutes are likely to contribute to the market growth. Supermarkets are also increasing shelf spaces for meat substitute products and consumers are shifting towards a flexitarian and vegan lifestyle, which is supporting the market growth.
Additionally, government and research institutes are working to identify new plant proteins and several companies are interested in the development of new plant-based meat products, which is supporting the UAE meat substitutes market growth. Expansion of processed and convenience food production and busy lifestyles are also supporting the growth. Moreover, the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, coronary heart diseases, hypertension, etc., linked to the consumption of high cholesterol diets and the emergence of many new human diseases associated with food derived from animal origin are expected to fuel the demand for meat substitutes. The rising popularity of veganism because of ethical, environmental, and health concerns and the introduction of meat substitutes at restaurants are propelling the growth of the UAE meat substitutes market.
Report Scope:
In this report, UAE Meat Substitutes Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
UAE Meat Substitutes Market, By Type:
- Soy Products
- Quorn
- Tempeh
- Tofu
- Seitan
- Others
UAE Meat Substitutes Market, By Source:
- Soy
- Wheat
- Mycoprotein
- Others
UAE Meat Substitutes Market, By Category:
- Frozen
- Refrigerated
- Shelf-Stable
UAE Meat Substitutes Market, By Region:
- Dubai
- Abu Dhabi
- Sharjah
- Rest of UAE
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. UAE Meat Substitutes Market Overview
6. UAE Meat Substitutes Market Outlook
7. UAE Soy Products Meat Substitutes Market Outlook
8. UAE Quorn Meat Substitutes Market Outlook
9. UAE Tempeh Meat Substitutes Market Outlook
10. UAE Tofu Meat Substitutes Market Outlook
11. UAE Seitan Meat Substitutes Market Outlook
12. Supply Chain Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. UAE Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
18. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Beyond Meat
- Amy’s Kitchen
- Quorn Foods
- The Nisshin Ollio Group
- MGP Ingredients
- ADM
- Meatless VBites
- Sonic Biochem Limited
