UAE Meat Substitutes Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Beyond Meat, Amy’s Kitchen, Quorn & Others

The UAE meat substitutes market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness regarding personal health and well-being and changing eating patterns of consumers. Meat substitutes are less prone to the risk of food poisoning or contamination compared to actual meat products, whereas cultured meat has fewer chances of contamination or spoilage, which is enabling a positive impact on the meat substitute market.

In addition, the rising trend of clean eating and growing plant-based meat substitutes introduced by market players to cater to the taste of the meat-eating population are expected to fuel the UAE meat substitutes market in the coming years. Growing demand for innovative food products across chilled, ambient, and frozen segments and an increasing number of online channels offering meat substitutes are likely to contribute to the market growth. Supermarkets are also increasing shelf spaces for meat substitute products and consumers are shifting towards a flexitarian and vegan lifestyle, which is supporting the market growth.

Additionally, government and research institutes are working to identify new plant proteins and several companies are interested in the development of new plant-based meat products, which is supporting the UAE meat substitutes market growth. Expansion of processed and convenience food production and busy lifestyles are also supporting the growth. Moreover, the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, coronary heart diseases, hypertension, etc., linked to the consumption of high cholesterol diets and the emergence of many new human diseases associated with food derived from animal origin are expected to fuel the demand for meat substitutes. The rising popularity of veganism because of ethical, environmental, and health concerns and the introduction of meat substitutes at restaurants are propelling the growth of the UAE meat substitutes market.

UAE Meat Substitutes Market, By Type:

Soy Products

Quorn

Tempeh

Tofu

Seitan

Others

UAE Meat Substitutes Market, By Source:

Soy

Wheat

Mycoprotein

Others

UAE Meat Substitutes Market, By Category:

Frozen

Refrigerated

Shelf-Stable

UAE Meat Substitutes Market, By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. UAE Meat Substitutes Market Overview

6. UAE Meat Substitutes Market Outlook

7. UAE Soy Products Meat Substitutes Market Outlook

8. UAE Quorn Meat Substitutes Market Outlook

9. UAE Tempeh Meat Substitutes Market Outlook

10. UAE Tofu Meat Substitutes Market Outlook

11. UAE Seitan Meat Substitutes Market Outlook

12. Supply Chain Analysis

13. Market Dynamics

14. Market Trends & Developments

15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

16. UAE Economic Profile

17. Competitive Landscape

18. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Beyond Meat

Amy’s Kitchen

Quorn Foods

The Nisshin Ollio Group

MGP Ingredients

ADM

Meatless VBites

Sonic Biochem Limited

