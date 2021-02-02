Variety Fun Features Health Warrior In Snack Subscription Box

Over 500 snack brands delivered to homes and offices across the US

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BrandPartnership–Health Warrior will soon be introduced into the Variety Fun snack subscription boxes, bringing delicious and healthy seed snack bars to thousands of families across the US.

“When we introduce a new healthy snack such as Health Warrior Chia and Pumpkin Seed bars to our subscribers, it’s our way of showing them that we care about their experience with our boxes,” says Ilya Avshalumov, CEO and Co-Founder of Variety Fun. “Health Warrior seed bars are made with only simple ingredients and bring a natural way to eat healthy with the family”.

Four flavors of Health Warrior’s healthy seed bars will be featured beginning this February; Honey Sea Salt Pumpkin Seed, Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Seed, Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Seed, and Coconut Chia Seed.

“We are so excited to introduce this new product into our snack subscription boxes and to share them with thousands of families across the U.S.” – Ilya Avshalumov, CEO and Co-Founder of Variety Fun.

Health Warrior Chia and Pumpkin seed bars are plant-based, starting with chia seeds as the first ingredient. Each bar contains 3g of sugar and 100 calories, plus they are Vegan, Gluten Free, and Non-GMO.

About Health Warrior

Founded in 2010, Health Warrior creates deliciously simple, healthy chia and seed snack bars to keep you healthy & energized. According to Health Warrior, they “aim to champion all Health Warriors, no matter where you are on your health journey”. Their mission is to “fuel the world’s health momentum with delicious, seed-forward foods, as seeds are our #1 ingredient”.



To learn more, visit Health Warrior.

About Variety Fun

Variety Fun is a snack subscription service that focuses on bringing the widest variety of both classic and healthy snacks to homes across the US. Founded in 2015, the company curates and delivers snack brands ranging from the all-time classics to newly launched brands that are in need of a platform.



To learn more, visit Variety Fun.

Contacts

PR Contact:



Rebecca Finney



[email protected]