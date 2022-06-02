Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Report 2022: Rising Focus of Market Players on Exploring New Vegan Ingredients

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report predicts the global vegan chocolate confectionery market to grow with a CAGR of 14.95% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The global vegan chocolate confectionery market is segmented on the basis of product, type, and distribution channel.

The report on the global vegan chocolate confectionery market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on vegan chocolate confectionery market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on vegan chocolate confectionery market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global vegan chocolate confectionery market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global vegan chocolate confectionery market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the vegan chocolate confectionery market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the vegan chocolate confectionery market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global vegan chocolate confectionery market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings

Drivers

Growing veganism around the world

Growing demand for plant based food products

Restraints

High cost as compared to conventional confectionary products

Opportunities

Rising focus of market players on exploring new vegan ingredients

Company Profiles

Mars Incorporated

Mondelez International

Alter Eco

Hu Master Holdings, LLC

Nebula Snacks

Endorfin

Pascha Chocolate Co

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

Montezuma’s Direct Ltd.

The Hershey Company

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Highlights

2.2. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Projection

2.3. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market

4. Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market by Product

5.1. Molded Bars

5.2. Chips and Bites

5.3. Truffles and Cups

5.4. Others

6. Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market by Type

6.1. Dark

6.2. Milk

7. Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market by Distribution Channel

7.1. Online

7.2. Offline

8. Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market by Product

8.1.2. North America Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market by Type

8.1.3. North America Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market by Distribution Channel

8.1.4. North America Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

