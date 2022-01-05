VEGANZONE Will Grow Vegan Community in 196 Countries!

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#govegan–VEGANZONE, an indispensable “super app” for those who adopt a vegan – vegetarian lifestyle, completed the Beta Process and started its launch in 196 Countries to grow the Vegan Community.

Launched in the World to connect nearly 100 million vegans around the world, VEGANZONE is a super-app platform where plant-based users can enjoy sharing common values, discover nearby restaurants, products, events, news, recipes and people!

Vegan & Cruelty-Free Product Scanner, Vegan Calculator, Nutritions, Nearby Restaurants, Recipes, Vegan News are among its most liked features.

No Vegan in the world will feel alone anymore!

“Veganzone is here to make sure everyone who is interested in a plant-based lifestyle feels at home, can ask questions, can learn easily and share their experience because we want Veganism to be accessible for everyone,” said Veganzone’s Founder & Entrepreneur Murat Aksu.

“The app is promoted to vegetarians, too, because so many of them are considering going all-out cruelty-free and turning vegan, and that’s why the numbers of vegans across the world is showing a meteoric rise. Veganzone is available free of charge on Google Play Store and App Store. Come and join us!” he added.

#3 Best Product of the Month within 2.880 products on Producthunt.com

Veganzone was named the best product of the day, the best product of the week and the third best product of the month, respectively, out of 2,880 products on Producthunt.com in March.

Veganzone was founded in New York in March 2021, by Selin Tuyen, Murat Aksu, and Ogous Chan Ali. Veganzone, which received its first investment from Focus Global Project with a Valuation of $3 million in March, is organizing a new investment round for new investors in February 2022.

VEGANS IN NUMBERS

If the movement maintains its current rate of growth, in ten years’ time, at least one in five people will be vegan.

A survey conducted for Veganuary found that 32% of Americans plan to eat more plant-based foods in 2022.

Latest estimates claim there are 100 million vegans in the world, and 800 million vegetarians.

The total number of vegans, vegetarians, and all related categories, is close to 14 per cent of the world population – and growing every day.

