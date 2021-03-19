Wheat Protein Market by Product, Application, Form and Region – Global Forecast to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Wheat Protein Market by Product (Wheat Gluten, Wheat Protein Isolate, Textured Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein), Application (Bakery, Pet Food, Nutritional Bars, Processed Meat, Meat Analogs), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The wheat protein market is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2026, from USD 2.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The demand for wheat protein is projected to be on the rise, owing to factors such as the growing bakery industry, increasing consumer preference for meat analogs, nutritional benefits for lactose intolerant and health- & fitness-conscious consumers, and increasing applications of wheat protein in varied end-user industries such as pet food and cosmetics.

The hydrolyzed wheat protein segment, by product, is projected to be the fastest-growing.

The hydrolyzed wheat protein segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An increase in consumer expenditure on cosmetic products and the growth of the personal care industry are projected to drive the growth of this segment in the coming years.

The bakery & snacks segment is projected to dominate the wheat protein market throughout the forecast period.

The bakery & snacks segment was the largest segment among all applications due to the extensive use of wheat proteins in bakery products. In Europe, the consumption of bread and other baked products is high, with countries such as France, Germany, and the Netherlands being the major consumers in the region. Wheat protein is incorporated in food to add nutritional value to the various bakery and snack products.

Europe is projected to dominate the wheat protein market through the forecast period.

Europe is projected to dominate the wheat protein market. This region comprises economies such as Germany, France, Belgium, and the UK, which occupy a significant share of the global wheat protein market. Factors such as the increasing demand for processed food & bakery products and the presence of key wheat protein companies, coupled with a mature meat processing market are the main factors contributing to the growth of the European wheat protein market. France is projected to be the fastest-growing market in this region due to the growing demand for high-valued French bakery products. Developments and innovations in bakery products, preference of low-cost protein sources as a suitable substitute for meat and dairy proteins, and the growing number of investments strategized by the dominant players in Europe also act as drivers in the expansion and growth of the wheat protein market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Consumer Preference for Meat Analogs

Nutritional Benefits for Lactose-Intolerant and Health- & Fitness-Conscious Consumers

Growth in Applications of Wheat Protein in Varied End-User Industries

Rise in Consumption of Plant-Based Protein Diets to Mitigate the Incidences of Type 2 Diabetes

Restraints

Increase in Discussion on Gluten-Intolerance and Gluten-Free Diets

Opportunities

Growth in Potential for Plant-Based Proteins due to Increased Affinity for Sustainable Food Sources

Challenges

Limited Technological Developments

Low Consumer Awareness About Non-Soy Proteins

