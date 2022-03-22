Wild Earth is Celebrating Its Superstar Investor’s New Role as Captain Kirk™ in the new Star Trek™ with an Exclusive Offer to Celebrate The Future of Dog Food

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wild Earth, the cruelty-free dog food company, today announced its “Warp Speed to Good Health Starter Pack” in celebration of investor Paul Wesley joining the cast of the new Paramount™ show, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds™, in the iconic role of Captain James T. Kirk™. To honor Paul’s distinguished achievements, Wild Earth is fulfilling its commitment to help dogs live long with the new deal, available on WildEarth.com until March 31, 2022.

All new customers who sign up for a Wild Earth Complete Dog Food subscription will receive 50% off their first bag of food and one free bag of yummy treats. Simply visit WildEarth.com/kirk to get your starter pack today. One use per customer.

“Since discovering Wild Earth for my dog Greggy, I have largely admired the mission behind Wild Earth and its dedicated efforts to achieve a food system that works better for people, the planet, and animals as it mirrors my own beliefs around the reality of today’s industrialized food system,” shared Paul Wesley, actor, director and early investor in Wild Earth. “I look forward to encouraging Wild Earth as they continue to reinvent pet food and appreciate their support throughout my endeavors.”

“Upon meeting Paul, our shared vision for the future of all food as plant-based and cell based led to his investment and partnership,” said Ryan Bethencourt, Wild Earth’s co-founder and CEO. “Now, as a life-long Star Trek fan, I am over the moon celebrating Paul’s success and am eager for those first hearing about vegan pet food to join us in our mission to explore cruelty-free choices for pets everywhere with my favorite new (and old) Captain James T. Kirk.”

This week, Wild Earth has also announced a distribution partnership with Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, giving more dog lovers around the United States access to its line of kibble and supplements. Wild Earth’s plant-based products require dramatically fewer resources than farming animals to produce the same nutritional value. In addition to a complete protein without animal ingredients, the veterinarian-developed formula offers omega fatty acids, all essential amino acids, digestion-boosting enzymes, and prebiotics to support gastrointestinal microbiomes. Like food innovators creating cultured protein for human consumption, biotech startup Wild Earth is developing clean high-protein pet foods that are healthier, better for the environment, and more humane than conventional products.

About Wild Earth

Wild Earth is the cruelty-free dog food company. Wild Earth creates a clean protein, superfood-packed, nutritionally complete dog food that was produced without harming any living creature or planet earth. Animal lovers don’t want to feed their pets any product that involves cruel testing, raising, and slaughtering of animals which creates nearly as many harmful emissions as the global energy sector. Whether it’s a single beating heart of an animal or the collective hearts of all of humanity, Wild Earth’s heart-aware ethos is uncompromising when it comes to the health of our pets, all living creatures, and our planet.

Wild Earth is available on Amazon, Chewy, Walmart and WildEarth.com.

