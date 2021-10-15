Worldwide Almond Industry to 2026 – Growing Inclination Towards Healthy Snacking is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Almond Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Almond Market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Key Market Trends

Growing Inclination Towards Healthy Snacking

The preference for healthy and nutritious snack food is expected to help maintain steady growth in the developed markets. The changing consumer lifestyle, rapid urbanization, high disposable income, are increasing the demand for on the go healthy convenience foods, thereby fuelling the ready-to-eat food market growth. Changing food consumption behavior among consumers, increased willingness to spend on such food are the results of rapid urbanization, and increasing disposable income, which also helps in increasing the food expenditure of the final consumer.

Manufacturers are launching innovative and health approached products consisting of almonds either as a whole or as an ingredient and expanding their business in the healthy snack segment globally. These products are gaining praises of vegan and highly health-conscious consumers.

North America is Leading the Market in Terms of Production

North America accounts for the major share in the global market for Almonds, owing to the increased Production, Consumption, and Export. The United States continues to capture the largest market share for almonds. According to the FAO, the almond production in 2019 accounted for 34,97,148.0 metric ton up from 32,24,900.0 metric ton in 2018, witnessing an increase of 8.0%. According to the International Trade Centre, India, China, Turkey, and United Arab Emirates are the major importers of Almonds from the United States, with India and China holding a significant share of 72.6% in 2019. Though the United States is the primary producer of almonds, Australia, Spain, and Vietnam export Almonds to the United States market to meet the increasing domestic demand.

The region is witnessing a growing trend in the usage of almond-based snacks due to health benefits. The rise in demand for highly nutritious foods and the concerns of a significant population with a high rate of obesity have been some of the main reasons behind this market’s growth over the past few years. The favorable climate with fertile soil and abundant sunshine along with the required types of equipment to be used during growth, harvesting, processing, and packaging in North America favors the enhanced production of almond.

