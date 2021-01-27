Worldwide Alternative Proteins Industry to 2025 – by Product, Application, Region and Country – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Alternative Proteins Market Analysis by Product, Application, Region and Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report presents the analysis of the Global Alternative Proteins Market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The Global Alternative Proteins Market valued at USD 14.95 billion in the year 2019, has been backed by rising number of buyers demanding plant-based meat product either for clinical reasons or for practicing healthy lifestyle.

Also, the manufacturers making continuous efforts in research and development for healthy products which are in turn accelerating demand for Alternative Proteins such as Soy Protein, Pea Protein, whey protein and insect proteins across the regions. Further, people allergic to dairy products are enhancing the demand for dairy alternatives which in turn expected to facilitate the Alternative Proteins market. Furthermore, alternative protein products can overcome the negative environmental impact faced by industrial meat processing industry associated with red meat creation. The red meat is the major contributor of greenhouse gas emissions and therefore, rising environmental awareness is also accelerating the demand for plant-based protein products.

Also, rising obesity rates across the globe, coupled with consumer interest in healthier food alternatives, are also expected to drive the demand for meatless proteins during the forecast period of 2020-2025. During the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the meat business was hammered by warnings of meat deficiencies because of temporarily shuttered plants and growing number of sick workers. Conventional meat distribution channels were overturned as the contagion is supposed to be an animal-borne disease. Such conditions possibly opened doors for plant-based organizations.

Asia Pacific region is the most attractive region for the growth of Alternative Proteins market owing to rise in the veggie lovers and rising trend of vegetarianism among masses. Also, change in lifestyle, rising awareness about the protein rich health supplements, growing acceptance of plant products due to its advantages associated with health and existence of global leaders in the region expected to pull the market growth.

Companies Mentioned

Agri Protein

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Cargill

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Enterra Corportaion

Glanbia PLC

Ingredion Incorporated

Protix

Tate & Lyle PLC

Scope of the Report

The report analyses Alternative Proteins Market

The report analyses Alternative Proteins Market By Product (Soy Protein, Insect Protein, Pea Protein, Alternative Dairy, Whey Protein, Cultured Meat, Others)

The report assesses the Alternative Proteins Market By Product (Nutrition and Health Supplements, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Others)

The Global Alternative Proteins Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (US, Canada, France, UK, Belgium, Germany, China, India, South Korea, Japan)

The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Product, By Application and By Region. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Alternative Proteins Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Alternative Proteins Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

5. Global Alternative Proteins Market Segmentation By Product (By Value)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Alternative Proteins Market – By Product (2019 & 2025)

5.2 Soy Protein – Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Insect Protein – Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 Pea Protein – Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.5 Alternative Dairy – Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.7 Cultured Meat – Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.8 Protein – Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.9 Others – Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6. Global Alternative Proteins Market Segmentation By Application (By Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Alternative Proteins – By Application (2019 & 2025)

6.2 Nutrition and Health Supplements – Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Food and Beverages – Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Animal Feed – Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Others – Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7. Global Alternative Proteins Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Alternative Proteins Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)

8. North America Alternative Proteins Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)

9. Europe Alternative Proteins Market: An Analysis (2020-2025)

10. Asia Pacific Alternative Proteins Market: : An Analysis (2020-2025)

11. Global Alternative Proteins Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Alternative Proteins Market Drivers

11.2 Global Alternative Proteins Market Restraints

11.3 Global Alternative Proteins Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Alternative Proteins Market – By Product (Year 2025)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Alternative Proteins Market – By Application (Year 2025)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Alternative Proteins Market – By Region, By Value, (Year-2024)

13. Competitive Analysis

13.1 Market Share Analysis

14. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgkb6m

