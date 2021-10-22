Worldwide Dairy Alternatives Industry to 2026 – Rising Demand for Organic Food & Beverages Presents Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Dairy Alternatives Market Research Report by Type, Distribution, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Dairy Alternatives Market size was estimated at USD 23.16 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 25.74 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.44% reaching USD 44.37 billion by 2026.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dairy Alternatives Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dairy Alternatives Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Dairy Alternatives Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Dairy Alternatives Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dairy Alternatives Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dairy Alternatives Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Dairy Alternatives Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Dairy Alternatives Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing consumer preference for a vegan diet

Increasing number of lactose-intolerance and dairy-allergic consumers

Rising prevalence of chronic medical ailments

Restraints

Fluctuating prices of raw materials

High cost of dairy alternatives

Opportunities

Introduction of new flavor & variety of dairy alternatives

Favorable marketing and correct positioning of dairy alternatives

Rising demand for organic food & beverages

Challenges

Limited awareness among consumers

Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Blue Diamond Growers

Daiya Foods Inc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Earth’s Own Food Company, Inc.

Eden Foods, Inc.

Freedom Foods Group Limited

SunOpta, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

THE WHITEWAVE FOODS COMPANY

