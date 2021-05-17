Worldwide Fava Bean Industry to 2026 – Key Drivers and Restraints – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Fava Bean Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global fava bean market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Nutritional Food

The high nutritional benefits and also increased accessibility and availability of fava bean through organized retailing have been one of the primary drivers of the global fava bean market. Healthy eating trends around the world are promoting the consumption of foods that are rich in nutrients.

Thus, the demand for fava bean is increasing among health-conscious consumers, thereby promoting the growth of the global fava beans market. The rapidly growing vegan population on a global level as a result of increasing concerns regarding cardiovascular disorders associated with red meat is expected to remain a favorable factor for the market. These beans are positioned as a rich source of protein which has resulted in increased demand from fitness-conscious consumers.

China – The Largest Fava Beans Producing Country

In China, the fava bean production was 2.2 million metric tons in 2019. China accounted for 40.0% of the global fava bean production in 2019. It is widely used in Sichuan cuisine and also it is called Sichuan beans in Chinese. It is used as a vegetable and also as a seasoning. Growing consumption of roasted seeds as a low-fat snack in India and neighboring countries is among the factors driving demand in the region.

With reduced profits for food legume crops, their area and production have decreased within China. At the same time, the rising consumer demand for vegetable food legumes as a healthy food has led to attractive market prices and sharp increases in production within the country. With the advantages of short growing periods and biological nitrogen fixation (BNF), legumes are playing an important role in the cropping systems of China. As ideal intercrops, legumes can increase crop yields and the economic benefits of the intercropping systems to meet the increasing demand for food.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Fava Bean Market Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Value Chain Overview

4.4.2 Price Markup in the Value Chain

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography (Production Analysis, Consumption Analysis by Value & Volume, Import Analysis by Value & Volume, Export Analysis by Value & Volume and Price Trend Analysis)

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 United States

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.1.3 Mexico

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.2 United Kingdom

5.1.2.3 France

5.1.2.4 Russia

5.1.2.5 Spain

5.1.2.6 Sweden

5.1.2.7 Italy

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.2 Japan

5.1.3.3 Australia

5.1.3.4 Iran

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Argentina

5.1.4.2 Peru

5.1.4.3 Brazil

5.1.5 Africa

5.1.5.1 Ethiopia

5.1.5.2 Egypt

5.1.5.3 Sudan

5.1.5.4 Morocco

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7 AN ASSESSMENT OF COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE MARKET

