Worldwide Textured Soy Protein Industry to 2026 – Non-GMO Textured Soy Protein to gain Prominence – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Global textured soy protein market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period (2021 -2026).

Increasing demand for protein-rich food among the consumers is expected to drive the market for textured soy protein. Consumers are opting for low-carb and low-fat foods pertaining to increasing health awareness, which is further boosting the market demand. Textured soy protein is ideal meat substitute in spaghetti sauce, peppers, tacos and hamburgers.

Key Market Trends

Non-GMO Textured Soy Protein to gain Prominence

The high nutritional value of soy makes it preferred alternative for meat and dairy products, and its high consumption among the growing health-conscious population. Further, non-GMO textured soy proteins are high protein products that are also rich in dietary fibres, minerals, contain no cholesterol, lactose, or casein, and are free from microbiological contamination. The demand for this soy protein is increasing rapidly, with more people becoming health conscious and demanding clean label products. Moreover, increasing awareness about the harmful effects of genetically modified crops are fuelling the demand for non-GMO products like textured soy protein. Moreover, restrictions on genetically modified soya beans in India, China, and other countries have fuelled the demand for non-GMO textured soy protein across the globe.

North America is the Largest Market

North America is anticipated to dominate the global textured soy protein market owing to the high demand for a vegan diet with similar nutrition and healthier ingredients as compared to meat and meat products. The market for textured soy protein is growing at a fast rate, owing to change in lifestyle, lack of balanced dietary intake, and improved R&D, to develop new kinds of textured plant-protein enriched products. The United States occupied the largest market share, followed by Canada and Mexico. The demand for processed and low cholesterol foods have paved the way for the textured soy protein market, in the region. Increasing per capita disposable income and a healthier lifestyle will facilitate textured soy protein production in the region. Moreover, there is an increasing demand for high protein and meat substitute products amongst vegan and vegetarian consumers in North America which is further boosting the market demand.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Conventional

5.1.2 Organic

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Food and Beverages

5.2.1.1 Meat Substitutes

5.2.1.2 Dairy Alternatives

5.2.1.3 Infant Nutrition

5.2.1.4 Bakery Products

5.2.1.5 Cereal & Snacks

5.2.1.6 Other Food Applications

5.2.2 Animal Feed

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

6.3.2 Cargill, Incorporated

6.3.3 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

6.3.4 Wilmar International Limited

6.3.5 Victoria Group

6.3.6 Crown Soya Protein Group

6.3.7 Bremil Group

6.3.8 Hoya Food

6.3.9 Sonic Biochem

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE MARKET

