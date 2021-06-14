Worldwide Yeast Industry to 2026 – Featuring Angel Yeast, Cargill and DSM Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Yeast Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global yeast market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global yeast market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Yeast is a single-cell microorganism which can grow with or without oxygen. In the presence of oxygen, it converts sugar into energy, biomass and carbon dioxide. Whereas in the absence of oxygen, it does not grow efficiently, and the sugar is converted into intermediate by-products such as glycerol, ethanol and carbon dioxide. As it is a rich source of vitamins and high dietary proteins, it is commonly used in the production of food products including bread, cheese, vinegar, sourdoughs, and fermented meat and vegetables.

Yeast is widely employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for preparing alcoholic beverages, bakery items and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products. It is used for enhancing the quality, aroma, texture and flavor of the product, as well as for accelerating the fermentation process. Apart from this, the market is witnessing a rise in the demand for nutritional yeast, especially from the vegan population. It is incorporated as a condiment in different dishes since it has a nutty and cheesy flavor which helps in emulating the taste of cheese in vegan dishes, thickening the consistency of sauces and dressings, and providing a boost of nutrients. Furthermore, the increasing acceptance of bioethanol as an alternative fuel is strengthening the growth of the market, as it assists in reducing environmental pollution and minimizing crude oil consumption. Bioethanol can be produced using different types of feedstocks, including sucrose, starch, lignocellulosic and algal biomass through the process of fermentation by utilizing yeast.

