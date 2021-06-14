    • Worldwide Yeast Industry to 2026 – Featuring Angel Yeast, Cargill and DSM Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

    June 14, 2021
    Categories
    Business Wire
    fermentiertes Getränk
    © Brent Hofacker - stock.adobe.com

    DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Yeast Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

    The global yeast market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global yeast market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

    Yeast is a single-cell microorganism which can grow with or without oxygen. In the presence of oxygen, it converts sugar into energy, biomass and carbon dioxide. Whereas in the absence of oxygen, it does not grow efficiently, and the sugar is converted into intermediate by-products such as glycerol, ethanol and carbon dioxide. As it is a rich source of vitamins and high dietary proteins, it is commonly used in the production of food products including bread, cheese, vinegar, sourdoughs, and fermented meat and vegetables.

    Yeast is widely employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for preparing alcoholic beverages, bakery items and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products. It is used for enhancing the quality, aroma, texture and flavor of the product, as well as for accelerating the fermentation process. Apart from this, the market is witnessing a rise in the demand for nutritional yeast, especially from the vegan population. It is incorporated as a condiment in different dishes since it has a nutty and cheesy flavor which helps in emulating the taste of cheese in vegan dishes, thickening the consistency of sauces and dressings, and providing a boost of nutrients. Furthermore, the increasing acceptance of bioethanol as an alternative fuel is strengthening the growth of the market, as it assists in reducing environmental pollution and minimizing crude oil consumption. Bioethanol can be produced using different types of feedstocks, including sucrose, starch, lignocellulosic and algal biomass through the process of fermentation by utilizing yeast.

    This report provides a deep insight into the global yeast market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the yeast market in any manner.

    Companies Mentioned

    • Associated British Foods
    • Lesaffre
    • Angel Yeast
    • Cargill
    • Chr. Hansen
    • Alltech
    • Lallemand
    • DSM
    • Nutreco
    • Kerry Group
    • Synergy Flavors
    • Archer Daniels Midland
    • Oriental Yeast Company
    • Diamond V
    • Pacific Ethanol
    • Leiber

    Key Topics Covered:

    1 Preface

    2 Scope and Methodology

    3 Executive Summary

    4 Introduction

    4.1 Overview

    4.2 Key Industry Trends

    5 Global Yeast Market

    5.1 Market Overview

    5.2 Market Performance

    5.3 Impact of COVID-19

    5.4 Market Breakup by Form

    5.5 Market Breakup by Type

    5.6 Market Breakup by Application

    5.7 Market Breakup by Region

    5.8 Market Forecast

    6 Market Breakup by Form

    6.1 Dry Yeast

    6.1.1 Market Trends

    6.1.2 Market Forecast

    6.2 Instant Yeast

    6.2.1 Market Trends

    6.2.2 Market Forecast

    6.3 Fresh Yeast

    6.3.1 Market Trends

    6.3.2 Market Forecast

    6.4 Others

    6.4.1 Market Trends

    6.4.2 Market Forecast

    7 Market Breakup by Type

    7.1 Baker’s Yeast

    7.1.1 Market Trends

    7.1.2 Market Forecast

    7.2 Brewer’s Yeast

    7.2.1 Market Trends

    7.2.2 Market Forecast

    7.3 Wine Yeast

    7.3.1 Market Trends

    7.3.2 Market Forecast

    7.4 Bioethanol Yeast

    7.4.1 Market Trends

    7.4.2 Market Forecast

    7.5 Feed Yeast

    7.5.1 Market Trends

    7.5.2 Market Forecast

    7.6 Others

    7.6.1 Market Trends

    7.6.2 Market Forecast

    8 Market Breakup by Application

    8.1 Food

    8.1.1 Market Trends

    8.1.2 Major Applications

    8.1.2.1 Bakery

    8.1.2.2 Alcoholic Beverages

    8.1.2.3 Prepared Food

    8.1.2.4 Others

    8.1.3 Market Forecast

    8.2 Feed

    8.2.1 Market Trends

    8.2.2 Market Forecast

    8.3 Others

    8.3.1 Market Trends

    8.3.2 Market Forecast

    9 Market Breakup by Region

    9.1 North America

    9.1.1 Market Trends

    9.1.2 Market Forecast

    9.2 Europe

    9.2.1 Market Trends

    9.2.2 Market Forecast

    9.3 Asia Pacific

    9.3.1 Market Trends

    9.3.2 Market Forecast

    9.4 Middle East and Africa

    9.4.1 Market Trends

    9.4.2 Market Forecast

    9.5 Latin America

    9.5.1 Market Trends

    9.5.2 Market Forecast

    10 SWOT Analysis

    10.1 Overview

    10.2 Strengths

    10.3 Weaknesses

    10.4 Opportunities

    10.5 Threats

    11 Value Chain Analysis

    12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

    12.1 Overview

    12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

    12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

    12.4 Degree of Competition

    12.5 Threat of New Entrants

    12.6 Threat of Substitutes

    13 Competitive Landscape

    13.1 Market Structure

    13.2 Key Players

    13.3 Profiles of Key Players

    13.3.1 Associated British Foods

    13.3.2 Lesaffre

    13.3.3 Angel Yeast

    13.3.4 Cargill

    13.3.5 Chr. Hansen

    13.3.6 Alltech

    13.3.7 Lallemand

    13.3.8 DSM

    13.3.9 Nutreco

    13.3.10 Kerry Group

    13.3.11 Synergy Flavors

    13.3.12 Archer Daniels Midland

    13.3.13 Oriental Yeast Company

    13.3.14 Diamond V

    13.3.15 Pacific Ethanol

    13.3.16 Leiber

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k9qilg

    Contacts

    ResearchAndMarkets.com

    Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

    [email protected]
    For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

    For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

    For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

    Share article:

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.

    Invalid email address