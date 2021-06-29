Zevia Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zevia PBC (“Zevia”) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. A portion of the net proceeds of the offering will be used to purchase equity interests of certain of our equityholders. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Zevia will apply to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ZVIA.” Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Stephens Inc., BMO Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint bookrunners. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from:

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed initial public offering of Class A common stock of Zevia has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Zevia

Zevia PBC, a Public Benefit Corporation, is a certified B Corp focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, vegan, zero sodium and free of added color. As of 2020, Zevia is distributed in more than 25,000 retail locations in US and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, mass, natural and ecommerce channels.

