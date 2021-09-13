BlueNalu to Bring Cell-Cultured Seafood to Europe With Nomad Foods, Owner of Bird’s Eye & Findus

Europe’s leading frozen foods supplier, Nomad Foods, whose portfolio includes Birds Eye, Findus and iglo, announces a collaboration with cultured seafood pioneer BlueNalu, marking the first agreement in Europe between a CPG company and a cell-cultured seafood company.

In January of this year, BlueNalu secured $60 million in the largest financing to date in the cell-based seafood industry worldwide. In April, the San Diego company signed MoU’s with global seafood producer Thai Union and Japan’s largest trading company Mitsubishi Corporation, to develop strategies for cell-grown seafood in Asia.

This most recent agreement marks the coming of cell-cultured seafood to Europe and signifies a mutual interest in the commercialization of cell-cultured seafood in the continent to help meet rising demand and support wider efforts to safeguard the long-term availability of sustainable and affordable seafood.

It includes a collaboration to conduct market research and identify consumer insights, assess regulatory requirements, and explore new business and product opportunities that would be unlocked by the introduction of cell-cultured seafood throughout Europe.

Stéfan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, Nomad Foods, said: “The food industry is at a transformational moment as consumer demand for nutritious, high-quality food is growing, the importance of sustainability has never been more apparent, and the role of technology in delivering these needs is accelerating.

“We are at the forefront of a generational shift towards healthier, more sustainable eating and are delighted to announce our collaboration with BlueNalu. Their breakthrough technology in cell-cultured seafood perfectly aligns with our purpose and will enable us to continue to introduce innovative and great tasting seafood products that are good for people, good for the planet and accessible to all.”

Lou Cooperhouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, BlueNalu, said: “As the latest IPCC report on the climate crisis demonstrates, the decisions we make over the next decade will have a profound impact on life on this planet for generations to come.

“We are excited by the opportunity to collaborate with Nomad Foods, which has revered, market-leading brands such as Birds Eye, Findus and iglo, to accelerate our market strategy in Europe. With this announcement, BlueNalu is well-positioned to bring our leading-edge innovation into Europe in the coming years, which complements our existing collaborations in Asia and North America.”

Watch this space for an interview with BlueNalu on vegconomist tomorrow where the company reveals more on this important milestone in alt protein.

