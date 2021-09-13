BlueNalu’s Agreement to Bring Cell-Based Seafood to Europe: The GFI Responds

“Cultivated seafood is made from a small sample of fish cells, instead of trawling oceans or building polluting fish farms – so it can deliver the foods people enjoy today, while cutting climate impacts and reducing pressure on sea life . It’s exciting to see Nomad recognising this potential.

“High production costs are among the biggest barriers to making cultivated seafood mainstream – but collaborations between startups and major food companies help to scale production, bringing down costs so that these sustainable foods become accessible to everyone. Now is the time for the rest of the industry to invest and provide consumers with the products they are asking for.”