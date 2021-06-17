Cell-Cultured Fish Company Avant Named “Technology Pioneer” by World Economic Forum

Avant, a Hong Kong company developing cell-cultured fish, has been named as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”. The company was recognised for its contributions in the field of Global Public Goods.

In total, 100 companies from 26 countries on six continents made the list. It focuses on early to growth-stage companies that are expected to have a significant impact on business and society.

Following the award, Avant CEO Carrie Chan will be invited to take part in World Economic Forum activities, events, and discussions over the next year. The company will also be able to contribute to WEF initiatives in the next two years, working with global leaders to solve industry and societal issues.

“We’re excited to welcome Avant to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” said Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community at the World Economic Forum. “Avant and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world.”

Back in January, Avant announced a collaboration with leading seafood company VHC to accelerate the commercialisation of its cultivated fish protein. The following month, it said it had created the world’s first cell-cultured collagen for use in skincare products. It also raised $3.1 million in a seed funding round last December.

“We are honored to be recognised as a technology pioneer by the World Economic Forum,” said Carrie Chan. “It is an affirmation that our technology is at the forefront of the alternative protein industry. We believe a technology-enabled food industry allows more efficient use of natural resources and lands for the growing population on this planet. We look forward to exchanging knowledge with fellow pioneers on the Forum.”

Share article: share

share

share

email