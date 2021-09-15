Cell Cultured US Market Entry Edges Closer as USDA Seeks Comments on Labeling

The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has published an advance notice of proposed rulemaking (ANPR) with regards to cell-cultured labeling of meat and poultry products. The ANPR will solicit comments and information on labeling and the FSIS will use these comments to inform future regulatory requirements.

“We want to hear from stakeholders and will consider their comments as we work on a proposed regulation for labeling these products” – USDA

The ANPR requests comment on specific topics to be considered during regulatory approval on labeling of cell-cultured meat and poultry products. Topics include; consumer expectations on nutritional composition and organoleptic qualities, naming of products that are neither false nor misleading, economic data, and any consumer research related to labeling nomenclature.

In July, vegconomist asked the question: Could the US be the next country to approve the sale of cell-cultured meat? The country currently boasts over 80 startups working on developing cell-cultured meat, with collective fundraising at over $800 million, but their success hinges on regulatory approval. The wheels have been in motion, however, since 2019 when the USDA and FDA announced a formal agreement to regulate cell-cultured food production.

“This ANPR is an important step forward in ensuring the appropriate labeling of meat and poultry products made using animal cell culture technology,” commented USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety Sandra Eskin. “We want to hear from stakeholders and will consider their comments as we work on a proposed regulation for labeling these products.”

