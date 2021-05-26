Job Vacancy, Must be Willing to (Space) Travel: European Space Agency Seeks Cultured Meat Specialist

The European Space Agency is seeking experts in cultured meat for human space travel. The ESA is relying on cultured meat to feed its crew on future far-Earth explorations, and says that “applications from women are encouraged.”

As re-tweeted by Bruce Friedrich of the GFI, who says that the following job ad is “very cool” – which it most undoubtedly is.

The job ad, which can be seen here, is for a Research Fellowship Opportunity in the Directorate of Human & Robotic Exploration Programmes. The Research Fellow will be based in the Columbus 2030 Engineering Team and work in collaboration with the Space Medicine Team.

“You will identify, investigate and evaluate current developments in cultured meat (meat produced by in vitro cell culture from animal cells rather than slaughtered animals) and its end-to-end processing value chain, including resources required and waste products generated,” states the ad.

Human life as multi-planetary

The cultivation of meat in space has already been proven by Aleph Farms, who in 2019 successfully carried out an experiment to grow beef on the International Space Station (ISS), as part of its mission to provide sustainable food security on earth.

Last October, the same company launched its ‘Aleph Zero’ program focused on cultivating meat for space exploration, enabling “human life to become multi-planetary“, and securing strategic partnerships with technology companies and space agencies to establish BioFarms™ in extraterrestrial environments, and eventually apply the lessons learned in space to what it terms as “earthbound sites”.

