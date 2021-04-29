3F BIO Rebrands to ENOUGH as Market for Mycoprotein as a Highly Sustainable Meat Alternative Continues to Rise

3F BIO Ltd, a foodtech startup producing protein through fermenting fungi using renewable feedstocks, has rebranded to ENOUGH, in its mission to feed a growing population which is expected to reach nearly 10 billion by 2050. ENOUGH produces ABUNDA mycoprotein, a versatile ingredient including all essential amino acids which can be made into vegan meat, seafood and dairy products.

As we reported last November, 3F Bio entered into an agreement with Marks & Spencer‘s food division, with M&S Food announcing its plans to “supercharge disruptive innovation” with a dedicated team and expand its vegan Plant Kitchen range.

A scientific paper published last year, the most comprehensive paper for introducing mycoprotein as meat substitute, found that producing mycoproteins does not create pollutants or emissions, generates 10 times less greenhouse gas emissions compared to beef, four times less compared to chicken, uses up 20 times less water, and 23 times less land than livestock farming.

The company today states that it will supply ABUNDA® mycoprotein as a B2B food ingredient to consumer brands and retailers, and that it already has commitment for 75% of its initial capacity from a mix of global and regional brand partners and leading retailers, who are preparing to launch plant-based foods based on ABUNDA mycoprotein.

The Company has a team of 23, spanning 11 nationalities, located in Scotland, England and the Netherlands, and will double in size in the next year. It is building a first of its kind mycoprotein factory (50,000 tonnes capacity) which will initially grow 10,000 tonnes per annum and which targets production of over a million tonnes cumulatively within 10 years of its launch in 2022.

The company also states that it will take part in COP26 in November this year and is looking forward to the opportunity to highlight the need and one impactful solution for sustainable food.

