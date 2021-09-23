Above Food Launches “Seed to Fork” DTC Platform to Bring Traceable Plant-Based Food to the Masses

After spending the last year acquiring brands in the plant-based sector, Above Food is now ready to launch its new direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform. With its “Seed to Fork” model, the Above Food plant-based platform offers unparalleled traceability and qualifiable sustainability.

Having onboarded brands across many plant-based segments, including oats, dairy-free alternatives, and pantry staples, the vertically integrated Above Food platform will give consumers across North America the opportunity to enjoy more than forty products with home delivery.

Above Food’s e-commerce platform focuses on nutrient-dense, regenerative organic, and regenerative natural foods, with brands including Eat Up! by Above Food – its in-house organic brand, as well as Farmer Direct Organic, Only Oats, and Culcherd – producer of organic plant-based dairy products.

“Now more than ever, consumers are looking for quality and accountability when it comes to what they feed their families, and put into their own bodies,” explained Above Food Brands President and Co-Founder Martin Williams. “Our comprehensive e-commerce platform meets that need by not only providing the most premium quality plant-based goods, but by taking care of every seed from field to fork, because we believe that knowing the whole story of your food’s journey is important.”

Share article: share

share

share

email